Arlington, TX

Texas Rangers Catcher Mitch Garver Will Undergo Surgery

By George Kurtz
SportsGrid
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitch Garver will undergo surgery for the Texas Rangers, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. The surgery will be season-ending as he will have his injured flexor tendon repaired. The Rangers and Garver, however, will wait until Monday to have the surgery and thus allow him to participate this weekend versus...

www.sportsgrid.com

ClutchPoints

2 potential Yankees’ Joey Gallo 2022 MLB trade deadline suitors, revealed

The New York Yankees seem as if they are almost perfect. They are crushing the baseball all over the yard, the defense has been solid, and they are pitching the lights out. But one player who has yet to find his rhythm is Joey Gallo. And Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently said the Yankees are looking to trade Joey Gallo ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
MLB
Sportsnaut

3 Houston Astros trades to boost World Series hopes

The Houston Astros will head into the All-Star Break near the top of the MLB standings. At a time when there is seemingly no threat in the AL West and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will soon rejoin the rotation, Houston seems like a lock for the MLB playoffs. However,...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Atlanta Braves acquire vet 2B Robinson Cano from San Diego Padres

ATLANTA -- The Braves have acquired veteran second baseman Robinson Cano in a minor league deal for cash considerations with the San Diego Padres. Cano was added to the Braves' active roster on Monday. The Braves also reinstated outfielder Adam Duvall from the paternity list. Infielder Phil Gosselin was designated for assignment and infielder Mike Ford was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in corresponding moves.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim catching for Rangers Monday

The Texas Rangers will start Jonah Heim at catcher in Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Heim will start at catcher and bat sixth against his former team, while Meibrys Viloria moves back to the bench. Our models project Heim, who has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.5...
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Astros vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 7/10/2022

The Houston Astros take on the Oakland Athletics. Check out our MLB odds series for our Astros Athletics prediction and pick. Jake Odorizzi goes to the mound for the Astros, while Cole Irvin takes the hill for the Athletics. Jake Odorizzi has a 4.04 ERA, but that really doesn’t mean much in the larger scheme […] The post MLB Odds: Astros vs. Athletics prediction, odds, pick – 7/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX

