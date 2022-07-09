Cabana Club reunion will be reminiscent of summer fun from years past
WEST ORANGE, NJ — A reunion for former members of West Orange Cabana Club, which closed in 1993, is planned for Saturday, July 23, in the picnic area of Eagle Rock Reservation. A rain date is set for the following day. The reunion will take place from noon to 4 p.m....
Bloomfield Center Alliance is preparing for its 1st Food Tour of the summer on Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 2-4:30 PM. The rich menu of samples has flavors from all over the world – with new cuisine and some classic recipes. This adventure for foodies through Bloomfield Center’s business...
Ten of New Jersey's best places to go for a night out!(shironosov/iStock) After nearly three years of restrictions and keeping our distance, to be able to go out and dance again is probably one of the most liberating and fun feelings!
Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
Of all the great boardwalks the Jersey Shore has to offer, for me there is no better boardwalk to take the kids than Jenkinson's boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach. I'm talking kids of any age!. I was reminded of that while there last Tuesday night performing comedy at Jenkinson's. I...
Fig & Tomato, an Italian European eatery, has announced their grand opening for this Thursday, July 14th in Hillsdale. The restaurant is from the team behind Cork & Crust and Raw Oyster Bar & Italian Kitchen in Harrington Park. They appear to be replacing Southern Italian restaurant Della Cucina, which...
Walking the streets of New York City, passersby might notice that most of the buildings they pass are meant to be inviting: storefronts draw customers in, brownstone stoops welcome neighbors inside, and office building windows allow onlookers to observe thousands hard at work. But mixed into the densely built ecosystem of New York City are buildings that seem out of place. These “monoliths,” with towering concrete and stone walls that have few or no windows are uninviting and almost standoffish. The blank walls of these windowless buildings, though, hide incredible secrets as the diverse and sometimes surprising functions of these buildings often motivate their impenetrable appearance. Uncover the secrets that hide within these ten mysterious and monolithic windowless buildings in New York City.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, June 29, the South Orange Performing Arts Center honored its 50-person team of volunteers with a tropical-themed party and awards ceremony. “You’re the people who make SOPAC run,” said Alicia Whavers, director of audience services. “I’m humbled by the work that you do.”
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two abandoned and neglected beagles were found off the Garden State Parkway in Waretown, New Jersey, and are now receiving life-saving treatment. A motorist saw an older male beagle wandering in the woods near the entrance to the parkway on July 6, and police were later dispatched to the location, the Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Shelter in Forked River wrote on Facebook.
It’s no secret that Montclair is bustling with chic boutiques, some of which are very well-hidden gems. But we’re here to uncover them for you — so you can plan your next shopping day knowing you’ll be coming home with the good stuff. There are so many places to shop to find a one-of-a-kind gift or just the thing you’ve been looking for. Read on for a list of must-shop boutiques in Montclair.
Wine Spectator has announced the winners of their Restaurant Awards for 2022 (. The awards recognize “outstanding wine programs” with their team recognizing nearly 3200 restaurants – hailing from all 50 states and another 70+ countries/territories. The awards began it’s program to recognize the world’s best wine...
This summer, head to Orchard Beach for the Bronx Summer Concert Series. The next concert will take place on Sunday July 10 from 1pm-5pm. We will add more events to our event calendar as they are posted. For more information, visit here.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — From July 18 through 20, vegetation control will be applied to various cobblestone gutters throughout the borough of Glen Ridge. This spraying only pertains to cobblestone gutters in the Borough. The application will be done by TruGreen of Randolph. The local representative of TruGreen is...
Stack Creamery, a family-owned ice cream shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The Westwood-based ice creamery is expanding to Morris County, the company told NJ Advance Media. Stack Creamery is opening its third location at 48 Washington St. in Morristown. The new shop will replace former coin dealer Postmark. The...
Every week, we gather the highlights you missed in the news this week in Montclair, Bloomfield, + beyond. Among the local headlines: Cedar Grove Swears in New Mayor; Spirit Airlines adds 16 slots at Newark Airport; Verona calls for new community center playground designs; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County + beyond.
