Menands, NY

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is full

By WNYT
WNYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a full house at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society. The...

wnyt.com

WNYT

Orange lobster donated to Via Aquarium by Price Chopper-Market 32

A rare, orange lobster, found at the Market 32 in Brunswick – is being donated to the Via Aquarium in Rotterdam. The lobster came from the Canada-Newfoundland fishing areas. The chance of finding an orange lobster is 1 in 30 million. The coloration is caused by a rare genetic...
BRUNSWICK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

VIA Aquarium gets 1 in 30 million orange lobster

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Once every 30 million lobsters, a chosen one is born. A rare genetic defect can turn a lobster’s hide any number of colors, from white to blue to calico. At VIA Aquarium in Rotterdam, you can take a look at one such creature. Originating in the waters off Newfoundland, Canada, this […]
ROTTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Protesters demand action, alleged animal abuse

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pittsburgh resident Sandra Miranda was vacationing in Glens Falls last month and dropped her Australian Shepherd off at GFK9 on Warren Street. Hours later, she came to pick up Alfie only to find out he wasn’t there. “It was one of the workers...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Schenectady rotary hosts cornhole fundraiser

It was a happy fundraiser in Schenectady Sunday for a community cornhole event. Teams spread out – tossing bags back and forth at Jerry Burrell Park. The rotary club hopes to make this an annual event to raise money for the local community. Nearly three dozen teams competed. Money...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sneakers, hoodies wanted for ‘Kicks for Kids’ project

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, local businesses joined Pastor Charlie of Victory Church at its Colonie location on Central Avenue to announce “Kicks for Kids,” a community project in support of Capital Region youth. Mohawk Auto Group and DeCrescente Distributing Company are collecting new, name-brand sneakers and hoodies to donate to the cause.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga children’s museum reopens in a new home

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the grand opening of the Children’s Museum at Saratoga, a newly-relocated museum now at home at a historic Saratoga Springs location. The move is the end of a lengthy renovation project, comprising $3.1 million of work.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Albany JCC raises money for food pantry

There was no shortage of smells, flavors and competitiveness at the Battle of the BBQ on Sunday. “We’re going to do a dipping sauce, but it’s kind of a secret,” competitor Eric Lustgarten said. “That’s how we won three years ago. So we’re going to keep doing that.”
ALBANY, NY
nypressnews.com

Missing autistic boy, 6, found dead in upstate New York pond

A 6-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from fairgrounds north of Albany was found dead in an apparent accidental drowning Sunday. Onnex Thompson-Hall was reported missing from the Washington County Fairgrounds around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, barefoot and wearing only a diaper, according to New York State Police. After a massive...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Dog found tied to tree in the woods

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is asking for information about a dog found tied to a tree. The animal shelter posted pictures to Facebook. The dog was found in the woods off Route 9 in Corinth. The shelter said the dog had been there for multiple days. Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter.
CORINTH, NY
informnny.com

WashCo tractor pull to raise money for kids in need

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s not quite time yet for the Washington County Fair to return to its home fairground near Schuylerville. Even so, there’s often something occupying the fairground, whether it’s an off-season animal event or a weekly food truck corral. At the end of...
GREENWICH, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

School collects donations for family of 6-year-old drowning victim

An Easton family is mourning the loss of 6-year-old Onnex Thompson-Hall. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare,” said Victoria Folino, the child's teacher at Crossroads Center for Children. Believed to have wandered off, the boy was reported missing at around 10:40 a.m. Sunday near the Washington County Fairgrounds...
GREENWICH, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Smash-and-grab thefts across upstate NY can cost victims thousands

From Albany to Buffalo, women are being targeted in "smash-and-grab" larceny cases in which their belongings are stolen from their vehicles, according to authorities. Jessica Hoyt is a victim of what law enforcement calls a smash-and-grab. She locked her purse out of sight in her car while she was exercising in a gym.
ALBANY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Shopper’s at Kingston Target Store are Losing Their Minds, Why?

The rumor mill is in full swing in Ulster County. Most of us have one person in our lives that are a super fan of shopping at one of our local Target stores. Luckily we have five Target stores to choose from including stores in Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, and Kingston. Shoppers at the Kingston location have started to lose their minds at the possibility that they might be losing their favorite store.
KINGSTON, NY

