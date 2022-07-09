Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is full

A rare, orange lobster, found at the Market 32 in Brunswick – is being donated to the Via Aquarium in Rotterdam. The lobster came from the Canada-Newfoundland fishing areas. The chance of finding an orange lobster is 1 in 30 million. The coloration is caused by a rare genetic...
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pittsburgh resident Sandra Miranda was vacationing in Glens Falls last month and dropped her Australian Shepherd off at GFK9 on Warren Street. Hours later, she came to pick up Alfie only to find out he wasn’t there. “It was one of the workers...
It was a happy fundraiser in Schenectady Sunday for a community cornhole event. Teams spread out – tossing bags back and forth at Jerry Burrell Park. The rotary club hopes to make this an annual event to raise money for the local community. Nearly three dozen teams competed. Money...
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, local businesses joined Pastor Charlie of Victory Church at its Colonie location on Central Avenue to announce “Kicks for Kids,” a community project in support of Capital Region youth. Mohawk Auto Group and DeCrescente Distributing Company are collecting new, name-brand sneakers and hoodies to donate to the cause.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the grand opening of the Children’s Museum at Saratoga, a newly-relocated museum now at home at a historic Saratoga Springs location. The move is the end of a lengthy renovation project, comprising $3.1 million of work.
There was no shortage of smells, flavors and competitiveness at the Battle of the BBQ on Sunday. “We’re going to do a dipping sauce, but it’s kind of a secret,” competitor Eric Lustgarten said. “That’s how we won three years ago. So we’re going to keep doing that.”
A 6-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from fairgrounds north of Albany was found dead in an apparent accidental drowning Sunday. Onnex Thompson-Hall was reported missing from the Washington County Fairgrounds around 10:40 a.m. Sunday, barefoot and wearing only a diaper, according to New York State Police. After a massive...
A popular restaurant in New York state is set to close at the end of this month. Last week the owners of The Kitchen Table restaurant in Albany announced they would be closing up shop at the end of the month.
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Animal Shelter is asking for information about a dog found tied to a tree. The animal shelter posted pictures to Facebook. The dog was found in the woods off Route 9 in Corinth. The shelter said the dog had been there for multiple days. Anyone with information is asked to call the shelter.
GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s not quite time yet for the Washington County Fair to return to its home fairground near Schuylerville. Even so, there’s often something occupying the fairground, whether it’s an off-season animal event or a weekly food truck corral. At the end of...
An Easton family is mourning the loss of 6-year-old Onnex Thompson-Hall. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare,” said Victoria Folino, the child's teacher at Crossroads Center for Children. Believed to have wandered off, the boy was reported missing at around 10:40 a.m. Sunday near the Washington County Fairgrounds...
An extremely rare tick-borne brain swelling virus that killed a Hudson Valley resident may have returned. Late last week, the Columbia County Department of Health confirmed officials are awaiting confirmation of a possible case of Powassan virus, in a resident from Columbia County, New York. Powassan Virus Likely Found in...
SARATOGA SPRINGS – The Children’s Museum at Saratoga Springs has cut the ribbon on its new space at Saratoga Spa State Park. The museum is expecting big crowds, so it’s using timed tickets to make sure guests have a good experience. The current exhibit focuses on the...
SARATOGA SPRINGS – A specialty marketplace is set to fill a vacant space in downtown Saratoga Springs. PDT Market will open in the fall as a 19,000 foot store offering specialty grocery items, a full service bar, private events, cooking classes and more. It’ll go in the space that...
From Albany to Buffalo, women are being targeted in "smash-and-grab" larceny cases in which their belongings are stolen from their vehicles, according to authorities. Jessica Hoyt is a victim of what law enforcement calls a smash-and-grab. She locked her purse out of sight in her car while she was exercising in a gym.
The rumor mill is in full swing in Ulster County. Most of us have one person in our lives that are a super fan of shopping at one of our local Target stores. Luckily we have five Target stores to choose from including stores in Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, and Kingston. Shoppers at the Kingston location have started to lose their minds at the possibility that they might be losing their favorite store.
