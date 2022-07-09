ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump considers Bannon executive privilege waiver, reports say

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxPAn_0gaBcxhf00

July 9 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is considering waiving a claim of executive privilege for Steve Bannon, his longtime political adviser, that would allow him to testify before the U.S. House committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bannon, who was first subpoenaed by the committee in September 2021, has pleaded not guilty to criminal contempt charges filed against him in November for failing to comply with the congressional subpoena. He is expected to face trial this month.

Trump is considering penning a letter to Bannon acknowledging that his former chief strategist had been granted executive privilege when he was first subpoenaed to be used in his defense if Bannon can reach a deal on the terms of a potential appearance before the panel, the Washington Post reported.

However, federal prosecutors don't believe Bannon was shielded from the congressional subpoena by executive privilege, CNN reported while confirming that Trump was weighing whether to write the letter.

It remains unclear what impact the letter would have on Bannon's trial for the contempt charges. He faces a sentence of up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000 if convicted.

Some of the former president's advisers have been trying to convince Trump not to send the letter, the Washington Post reported.

Bannon left the White House in August 2017 but was an outspoken supporter of false claims that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election because of voter fraud -- and was a private citizen at the time of the insurrection at the Capitol when he said on his podcast that "all hell is going to break loose."

"We believe Mr. Bannon has information valuable to our probe. He was deeply involved in the so-called 'stop the steal' campaign," Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, the committee's chairman, said in October.

"He was reportedly in a war room meeting the day before the riot and had been pressing the former President to try to stop the counting of the electoral college ballots."

Bannon was previously given a full pardon by Trump after he was charged with fraud for a scheme in which he and three others were accused of stealing millions from donors seeking to help fund Trump's border wall.

Comments / 2

Related
MSNBC

Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

Newly released testimony from the Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann told Trump ally John Eastman to get a "criminal defense lawyer" after Eastman approached him about appealing election results in Georgia. This comes as Trump ally Steve Bannon attacks former Attorney General Bill Barr for cooperating with the panel, which is gearing up for its next public hearing. June 14, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Privilege#Cnn#The Washington Post#The White House
US News and World Report

Donald Trump Likely No Longer in Contempt, New York Attorney General Says

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Donald Trump is likely no longer in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena in a New York civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices, the office of state Attorney General Letitia James said on Tuesday. In a letter filed with...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Trump Arrives for Alaska Rally Under Pressure

Former President Donald Trump is set to hold a rally in Alaska on Saturday to support his endorsed candidates in the state as he continues facing legal pressure from the House select committee investigating last year's Capitol riot, and a separate investigation in Georgia about his alleged interference in regards to the results of the 2020 election.
ALASKA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
394K+
Followers
60K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy