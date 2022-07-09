Netherlands v Sweden: Women’s Euro 2022 Group C – live!

8.27pm BST

25 min: Van Domselaar gets her first touch of the ball, a confident first-time pass out to Janssen. This is only her second Netherlands appearance. She looked assured there.

8.26pm BST

23 min: Miedema tries to poke a ball through to Martens but Eriksson reads it well and clears the danger.

8.24pm BST

21 min: It’s awful news for Van Veenendaal and the Netherlands. She clears long and quickly sits down. It looks as though she has a shoulder injury and can’t play through the pain. She is the Netherlands captain. That’s a huge blow. She is replaced by 22-year-old Van Domselaar, who plays her club football at FC Twente. She may have to deal with a few sighters now as Sweden test her out. Miedema takes the Dutch armband.

8.22pm BST

20 min: This is like watching two boxers with explosive punches feel each other out, both wary of getting KOd.

8.21pm BST

18 min: There are some nice touches shown by Van De Donk on the edge of the box. She feints to dink a pass over the top of the defence to Miedema but then thinks better of it and goes backwards. I’d love to see a Van de Donk dink just so I could write that. Oh, I just have.

8.18pm BST

16 min: That stoppage has put the brakes on what was starting to look like a decent spell for the Swedes. There’s a midfield battle going on presently with neither side able to get the upper hand.

8.16pm BST

14 min: Van der Gragt is back on but she is moving gingerly.

8.16pm BST

13 min: Van der Gragt is going to receive treatment off the pitch before seeing if she can continue. It looks like she has taken a heavy hit under her ribs on her right side. Van Veendendaal is fine to go on. So the Dutch are down to 10 for now.

8.14pm BST

12 min: There’s a horrible clash between two Dutch defenders as they leap to clear the free-kick. In fact it looks like the goalkeeper Van Veenendaal clattered into Van der Gragt, who took the brunt of the collision. Wilms is involved, too. Thankfully it looks like Van der Gragt is OK, but she might not continue. Van Veenendaal, too, looks a little shaken.

Stefanie van der Gragt (L) and Netherlands’ defender Lynn Wilms (R) both lie injured after a collision Photograph: Daniel Mihăilescu/AFP/Getty Images

8.11pm BST

9 min: Sweden enjoy a spell of possession now. Groenen dives in a little on Angeldal and it’s a free-kick to Sweden 40 yards out on the left.

8.09pm BST

7 min: It’s a deep corner that allows Van Veenendaal, the PSV keeper, to show how commanding she can be, leaping highest to clear with a strong two-fist punch.

8.08pm BST

6 min: Sweden have their first attack, down the right, where Asllani thretaens to cross at least three times before being tackled. Then Glas races through and wins a corner.

8.06pm BST

4 min: Groenen is pulled back by Asllani. The match is yet to get going, really, but the Dutch are exuding quality on the ball.

8.05pm BST

2 min: The Dutch show how cool they are on the ball, working it out under pressure from deep right all the way over to the left. They switch back the other way with Van de Donk dinking a ball out to the onrushing full-back Wilms. Sweden hold their position, though, and the Dutch are forced backwards.

8.02pm BST

Kick-off!

1 min: Peep! Both teams take the knee. There is no room for racism or discrimination of any kind. Sweden, in their changed dark blue strip with yellow trim, get us under way. They are shooting from right to left on my TV. The Dutch, in their famous orange, are going the other way. It’s the No 1 team in Europe versus the Euro Championship holders. Here we go, folks!

7.58pm BST

The two teams belt out their national anthems, with noisy accompaniment from those in the Sheffield stands. And now it is time for football!

7.56pm BST

The teams emerge from the tunnel to a rousing reception from the colourful and noisy crowd at Bramall Lane. It’s a glorious night for football. The Netherlands fans were giving it plenty on the march up to the ground. Have a look at this.

7.51pm BST

As you can see from the lead image on the report, the Netherlands’ men’s team manager, Louis van Gaal, is in Sheffield to support his nation. The last time he was at Bramall Lane was January 2016, when Wayne Rooney gave his Manchester United side a 1-0 win in the third round of the FA Cup. He’ll be hoping to leave the stadium as happy as he was back then.

7.46pm BST

The early game in Group C between Portugal and Switzerland ended 2-2 after a stirring second-half comeback from the Portuguese, who should have won it. A draw suits the two big-hitters in this game. Here’s Will Unwin’s report from Leigh.

Two goals in the opening five minutes, coupled with the beautiful weather in Leigh, sent Switzerland on holiday. They thought the game was over but Portugal dominated the match to earn a deserved draw in their Euro 2022 opener.



7.42pm BST

The Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson speaks. He doesn’t have as much to say as Mark Parsons did.

They are one the best teams. It’s going to be a tough game. The first game you don’t know too much what will happen. It’s a special game because they won the tournament [in 2017].

He’s looking good for 62. Photograph: Karl Bridgeman/Uefa/Getty Images

7.38pm BST

Netherlands have an Englishman as manager. Mark Parsons made his name in the USA with NWSL side Portland Thorns. He’s been in the job just over a year. Here’s what he had to say before the match:

We’re playing a great opponent. Defending will be important but we have have special players who have the qualities to hurt Sweden. We finally have everyone healthy and available after nine months when we didn’t. These players, this team, when the tournament comes around they grow two feet taller. We will show our strengths and impose our identity on this game. We’re happy everyone is in the place they’re in. There will be no bigger physical test than Sweden. They are high energy. The less transition we see it will suit us, the more transition will suit them.



7.34pm BST

You may see quite a few empty seats in the top tier at Bramall Lane this evening and there’s a feeling that Uefa could have done more to fill them:

7.25pm BST

Here’s someone who will likely have a say in how this match goes tonight:

7.17pm BST

So Stina Blackstenius is deemed not fit enough to start for Sweden, but she’s not a bad option to bring on from the bench is she? As for the Netherlands, it is as you would expect with the Roord, Miedema and Martens trident in attack. What a trio, eh?

7.11pm BST

Team news!

Netherlands (4-3-3): Van Veenendaal (c); Wilms, Van der Gragt, Nouwen, Janssen; Groenen, Van de Donk, Spitse; Roord, Miedema, Martens. Subs: Van Domselaar, Lorsheyd, Van Dongen, Beerensteyn, Pelova, R Jansen, Dijkstra, Leuchter, Casparij, Olislagers, Egurrola, Brugts



Sweden (3-4-3): Lindahl; Ilestedt, Bjorn, Eriksson; Glas, Angeldal, Seger (c), J Andersson; Asilani, Hurtig, Rolfo. Subs: Falk, Musovic, Sembrant, Nilden, Kullberg, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Blomqvist, Rytting Kaneryd, Bennison, Schough, Rubensson.

Referee: Cherly Foster (Wal)



‘Ello ‘ello ‘ello. Let’s be having a great match then.

Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

7.00pm BST

Preamble

Evening. This should be a cracker! Netherlands, ranked four in the world take on Sweden, ranked No 2. There is talent peppering both squads – from the supreme attacking prowess of Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens for the Oranje, to deadly striker Stina Blackstenius and classy defensive rock Magda Eriksson for the Blue and Yellow. Let’s not forget that the Dutch are reigning champions, too, and will not want to see a dent in their crown as they begin their defence of it.

The Netherlands won every match in qualifying but the Swedes are probably in better form coming into the tournament. They beat Brazil 3-1 in an impressive final warm-up match, while the Dutch will still have the memory of that 5-1 mauling by England playing on their minds despite following it with two low-key wins over Belarus and Finland. There’s a sense that Mark Parsons, their English manager, is still trying to find the right tactical setup to make the most of all the talent he has at his disposal.

The match is being played at a proper football stadium, too. A large and passionate crowd is expected at Bramall Lane in Sheffield and I’m going to predict they will be entertained. After watching Germany lay down a marker with their impressive 4-0 defeat of the fancied Danes, both teams will want to show they mean business. I expect goals.

My prediction: Netherlands 2-2 Sweden