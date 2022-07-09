ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Legend Willie Roaf Gets Emotional at OL Masterminds

By Kyle T. Mosley
 2 days ago
Saints legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Roaf got emotional when discussing his playing days after leaving New Orleans. NFL analyst and former offensive line great Brian Baldinger posted a video of Roaf candidly talking to the young offensive linemen attending the OL Masterminds camp.

"What could I've done to extend my career? When I was young, I was just a great, good athlete. I didn't have to do a lot of things," Roaf noted. "When I started slipping and gaining weight and kicking it, it became a problem. And then I tore my knee up. And after nine years, I got ran out of town in New Orleans, and nobody wanted to touch me. And I got to Kansas City," then Roaf got very emotional. "It hurt."

Roaf was referring to the 2001 knee injury that held him to starting seven games. Many fans and players disagreed with New Orleans trading their All-Pro left tackle to the Chiefs. The most eye-opening phrase from Roaf was, "I got ran out of town" by the Saints organization. Later, it became a decision head coach Jim Haslett and general manager Randy Mueller would regret. The club did not regain stability at the position for some time.

After a long pause, Roaf said he had the chance to finish his career by playing on a great offensive line in Kansas City.

New Orleans drafted Roaf as the eighth overall selection in the 1993 NFL Draft. Few realized that the 6-5 and 300-pound left tackle from Louisiana Tech would have a solid NFL career. After seven seasons in New Orleans and four in Kansas City, Roaf retired with numerous accolades, Pro Bowls, All-Pro honors, and All-Decade team recognitions.

Willie Roaf and Terron Armstead are considered the best left tackles ever to suit up for the New Orleans Saints.

