Dodgers News: Pair of LA Players Named All-Star Game Starters

The Dodgers pushed hard for fans to vote for LA players to get starting spots for the All-Star Game later this month at Chavez Ravine. Of course, with the game being at Dodger Stadium, this was the year to make a big social media push to inspire fans to get out and vote. The team ran several giveaways to get the vote out, one of the giveaways was a ball signed by both Mookie Betts and Mike Trout. All fans had to do was show proof of voting.

Dodgers players showed their support for Mookie Betts and Trea Turner, who qualified for the final round of voting for All-Star starters. Players donned shirts pushing fans to vote for them during pregame warm-ups this week, and many wore them after games. They got the message out, and Dodgers fans delivered.

The final phase of voting ended yesterday morning and ESPN announced the starting lineups on a reveal broadcast that included ESPN's All-Star lineup: Buster Olney, Tim Kurkjian, Eduardo Perez, and Karl Ravech.

Turner beat out Atlanta's Dansby Swanson after losing the voting lead earlier this week. Betts beat out several outfielders to earn the starting nod in right field.

Both are deserving.

Betts owns a 148 OPS+ this season and had a monster May. He leads the team in home runs (20) and has dominated in the leadoff spot.

As usual, Trea Turner has done it all this season. He's logged 59 RBI, 11 home runs, and 16 stolen bases and has been a key piece of the Betts-Turner-Freeman trio at the top of the Dodgers order.

There's a good chance they aren't the only Dodgers playing in the Midsummer Classic either. Tony Gonsolin will likely make the NL squad, and analysts, insiders, and fans are clamoring for Clayton Kershaw to get the start at his home stadium.