15 Good, Good, GOOOOOOD Things That Happened This Week

By Syd Robinson
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

1. This lil' floof said "Hehehe" and MEANT 👏 IT!!!!!! 👏

When I say “heheheh” this is what I mean

@maxafrass 08:49 PM - 04 Jul 2022

2. Wasabi Bobby needed an emotional support hand:

Reddit / reddit.com

3. Pancake explored this big, wide world!!!!!!!!!!!

Reddit / reddit.com

4. THIS SWEETIE PIE HONEY BUNCH CELEBRATED HER QUINCEAÑERA IN STYLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reddit / reddit.com

5. This amateur babysitter got some good advice from mom:

My 14yo is babysitting for the first time and I just received this text from him. 😂😂😂

@DaniAndi4 02:23 AM - 06 Jul 2022

6. A SUUUUUUUPER RARE blue lobster was found!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

This blue Lobster was caught off the coast of Portland yesterday and returned to the water to continue to grow. Blue lobsters are one in two million.

@LarsJohanL 03:08 PM - 03 Jul 2022

7. Someone was a true women's ally with this one:

Reddit / reddit.com

8. This kid posted a very clear warning about a very ROTUND flight risk:

Reddit / reddit.com

9. These neighbors observed the outside world ✨nasally✨:

This is all I care about anymore

@EmilyRNunn 09:42 PM - 01 Jul 2022

10.

This is Biscuit. A few of her favorite things include being held like this, and her bowtie. 13/10

@dog_rates 04:42 PM - 05 Jul 2022

11. This town replaced a statue of a confederate leader with an Easter Island head, naturally:

visited NC a few years back and in this town there used to be a statue of a confederate leader, I'm back today and find it replaced with this

@mephiticmadness 07:43 PM - 21 Jun 2022

12. Geralt here made a life-changing discovery!!!!!!!

This is Geralt. He just realized that "doubleyouayelkay" means the same thing as "walk." He'll never be the same. 13/10

@dog_rates 10:14 PM - 28 Jun 2022

13. This deer considered themself ✨booped✨:

Reddit / reddit.com

14. This golden angel was The Most Obedient™!!!!!!!

Reddit / reddit.com

15. And lastly, the good folks over at Target got the last laugh:

Well played, Target.

@poutinesmoothie 01:10 PM - 07 Jul 2022

