ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amid inflation, shop back-to-school early — but not all at once

By Tommy Tindall
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=015owI_0gaBaLfp00
(Getty Images)

(NerdWallet) – Just as school-aged kids ease into summer break, the state of the economy forces many parents to put back-to-school shopping on the radar early.

In fact, 87% of shoppers for kids K-12 say current economic conditions will impact the way they shop this year, up from 80% in 2021, according to recent data collected by the National Retail Federation.

The price of nearly everything is up, with inflation hitting 8.6% year over year in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.

“Inflation is a very personal experience,” says Katherine Cullen, senior director of industry and consumer insights for the NRF. Difficult economic times force consumers to make certain tradeoffs that work for their families, she says.

What are considered “back-to-school necessities” will vary from household to household. But regardless of your financial situation, the broad advice from experts is to spread out shopping this season and look for creative ways to save.

Don’t toss the sales circulars

For those looking to cut costs this year, Cullen suggests not only shopping early but also paying closer attention to sales and promotions. “If you do see something that you’re comfortable purchasing at a certain price point, it’s probably good to go ahead and pick that up,” she says.

Keep an eye out for weekly ad mailers from your favorite stores throughout the summer. Make it a habit to scan them for deals on school supplies, clothes and electronics before you throw them out. Look online too.

“Check retailers’ websites and sign up for newsletters to get alerted on the best deals,” Kristen Gall, retail and shopping expert at cash-back app Rakuten, said in an email.

Using cash-back apps like Rakuten, Ibotta, CoinOut and others is a popular way for diligent shoppers to save.

Spread out shopping trips

Brick-and-mortar businesses will do what they can to get back-to-school shoppers to walk through their doors this summer.

“When money is on peoples’ minds like the way it is now, it’s pretty likely that you’re going to see some very aggressive discounts to just get people back in the stores,” says Simon Blanchard, an associate professor at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

But you can beat the stores at their own game with a little discipline. That is, go in, grab the items on deep discount and get out before you put more stuff in your cart.

While it may feel good to tackle the entire back-to-school list in one trip, resisting the urge to buy it all now will help you make the most of sales, says Blanchard.

This approach is in line with the 43% of K-12 shoppers who say their strategy is to shop for sales more frequently this back-to-school season, up from 36% last year, according to NRF data.

Shop summer sales

The highest-profile seasonal sales might be the best way to cut inflationary increases on bigger ticket items like laptops (or at least bring the price back down to Earth).

And the big summer event, Amazon Prime Day, is now confirmed for July 12 and 13. Search Amazon, and other retailer websites, for back-to-school necessities during the sale. Prime Day is sure to set off competing sales at stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy.

But the advice for how to shop the summer sales depends on the money you have available, Blanchard says. Scoring a great deal on a new laptop in July might not be worth it if you plan to charge it and are already carrying credit card debt. The 18% or 20% interest rate on the card will probably cancel out the money saved, he says.

Waiting until later in the year when you may have more cash on hand might be the better bet, rising prices or not.

Reuse what you can

You don’t always have to buy brand new. Some parents may also weigh the idea of reusing the tech products they already have like laptops and calculators, says Cullen. Passing items down to younger siblings is another tactic that parents can use to save, she says.

Spend less on clothes

Clothes and shoes are popular back-to-school purchases, and the amount consumers spend on them has risen in recent years, according to NRF data.

It can be hard to pull back here, but you can set limits.

A pair of shoes and an outfit or two for each child may be enough to start the year. You can reevaluate your kids’ needs in the fall, and take advantage of Veterans Day and Black Friday deals.

Thrift stores make good options too. You can usually find nearly new garments, and it’s a bonus if your kid is down with vintage. Resale sites like swap.com offer affordable clothes too, even school uniforms.

Whatever you do, don’t let the pressure of inflation push you to spend outside your comfort zone. Spread out back-to-school purchases and get creative to save the most money.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Economy#Consumer Price Index#Clothing Shop#Nrf
FOXBusiness

Grocery shoppers making 'dramatic shift' away from national brands amid inflation, supermarket chain says

Americans who want to ring in another year of independence may have to rethink their tailgates and barbeques as inflation raises costs for popular food items. Morton Williams Supermarkets co-owner Avi Kaner broke down different options and consumer trends for holiday celebrations on "Cavuto Coast to Coast" Friday, sharing that many Americans are switching from national brands to local, private brands.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TODAY.com

How to save money at the grocery store amid rising prices

From bacon to eggs and chicken, American consumers are seeing their grocery bills rise rapidly. In fact, prices have been skyrocketing at a faster rate than in decades. The Consumer Price Index for food increased 10.1% year-to-year from May 2021 to 2022, the highest rate increase since 40 years ago in 1981, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
Daily Mail

Inflation-busting NY couple with nine children who own their own home and have zero debt spend just $364 a month by growing their own vegetables, buying in bulk and shopping with restaurant supply stores

A frugal couple with nine children who own their home in upstate New York, have zero debt and spend just $364 a month, say they're coping with the nation's record-high inflation by doing what they've always done: not spending money. The Shillito family of Burnt Hill, New York, grow fruits...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

what jobs will be in demand during a recession?

Some sectors will outperform when the economy is in a recession, as noted above. These sectors can also benefit from being considered essential industries during a public health emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the entry-level positions in these sectors include:. Health Care. Medical Records Processor. Medical Billing.
RETAIL
WSPA 7News

Man arrested in connection to Greenwood homicide

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department arrested a man in connection to a Friday night homicide. The police department charged Christopher Longshore, 27, of Greenwood with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said investigators responded to the...
GREENWOOD, SC
pymnts

Walmart Matches Target’s Back-to-School Blitz but Passes on Amazon’s Prime Day

Just one day after Target launched an early and expanded back-to-school promotion and Walmart has matched its rival’s offer with a student-linked sales campaign of its own. In a blog post written Thursday (July 7) by the head of Walmart’s U.S. hardlines business, the retailer presented shoppers with a 6-point check list and a wide-ranging array of products including traditional school supplies, such as backpacks and pencils, as well as electronics, apparel, footwear and home furnishings — all with a bias towards value that reflects the current economic climate.
RETAIL
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy