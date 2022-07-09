ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walcott, IA

Walcott’s Trucker’s Jamboree Celebrates 43 Years July 14-16

By Tristan Tapscott
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celebrate the American Truck Driver at the 43rd Annual Trucker’s Jamboree on July 14, 15 and 16...

KWQC

‘A Very Vintage Market’ in Burlington is set for Saturday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A Very Vintage Market is an outdoor event held on the third Saturday in July along Jefferson Street in downtown Burlington. This year’s one-day extravaganza is slated for July 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission for all is free. Amy Moyner, Executive Director of Downtown Partners,...
BURLINGTON, IA
97X

Get Your Lottery Tickets Today With Dwyer & Michaels

Join Dwyer & Michaels for an Explore Iowa event with the Iowa Lottery, hosted in Davenport today, and you could win big!. Monday, July 11th, at the Utica Ridge Hy-Vee from 11am-2pm, purchase $10 in Iowa Lottery tickets, and receive a chance to spin the wheel for prizes. While you're...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Walcott Jamboree to feature Grammy award winning group

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 43rd anniversary of the Walcott Trucker Jamboree will be starting on Thursday, July 14. The event will be held at the I-80 truck stop. At the event there will be two fireworks displays, Trucker Olympics, and the performance of the Grammy-award winning group Diamond Rio.
WALCOTT, IA
QuadCities.com

WQPT Bringing Molly Of Denali To Iowa And Illinois Libraries This Week

Moline, ILLINOIS – WQPT is bringing Molly of Denali to area libraries July 11 through 15. Molly of Denali is an animated children’s television series that airs on WQPT at 11:00 am Monday through Friday. The program was created by Dorothea Gillim and Kathy Waugh and produced by Atomic Cartoons and WGBH Kids for PBS Kids and CBC Kids. The series is the first American nationally distributed children’s show to feature an Alaska Native as the lead character. The series won a Peabody Award in the Children’s/Youth category in 2020.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Book Discussion Of ‘This Tender Land’ Being Hosted By Iowa’s Senior Star

Join Meredith Mercer of Senior Star for a discussion about the book ‘This Tender Land’ by William Kent Krueger. 1932, Minnesota—the Lincoln School is where hundreds of Native American children, forcibly separated from their parents, are sent to be educated. It is also home to an orphan, Odie, a lively boy whose exploits earn him the superintendent’s wrath. Forced to flee, he and his brother, their best friend, and a brokenhearted little girl steal away in a canoe, heading for the Mississippi and a place to call their own. With the feel of a modern classic, ‘This Tender Land’ is an enthralling, big-hearted epic that shows how the magnificent American landscape connects us all, haunts our dreams, and makes us whole.
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois’ Black Box Theatre Holding Auditions In Moline

Moline, ILLINOIS – Auditions for the remaining shows in the Black Box Theatre season are scheduled for July 23. Music auditions for “Motherhood” and All Is Calm” will be held from 10 am to noon. The drama “My Brother’s Gift,” which will be taped and air on WQPT will follow from 1 to 3 pm.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Spring Forward hosts learning event for hundreds of kids at TaxSlayer Center

On Monday, Spring Forward will host Stepping up for Summer Learning at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline. More than 800 children from Spring Forward, Boys and Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Skip-A-Long, It’s a Child’s World and Two Rivers YMCA camps will attend, a news release says.
MOLINE, IL
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This Really The ‘Rudest City’ In Iowa?

The definition of the word “rude” is “offensively impolite or ill-mannered.” This Iowa city has been ranked as the rudest town in the state?. I have lived and traveled all around Iowa. And everywhere I've been in the Hawkeye state I've found folks to be accommodating and kind.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Clinton club to host another event in honor of 4-year-old’s memory

Nearly a year after a 4-year-old boy lost his life, the Clinton Area Rod Club (CARC) continues to raise awareness about child abuse. Brantley Welford captured the hearts of CARC members and loved going to their car shows and participating in their Hot Wheels competition, according to a recent club release. He attended his last car show the week before his untimely death, just a day before his 5th birthday in August 2021.
CLINTON, IA
QuadCities.com

Rock Island Artists Market Splashes In This Weekend

The Rock Island Artists’ Market has announced it will be hosting two events for the 2021 season. Join local artists, makers, and growers on July 17 from 12 to 5 pm in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th Street, Rock Island, IL. This outdoor event is free to the public, and family friendly.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

I-74 bridge wins national award

The new I-74 River Bridge has earned a National Award in the Major Span category of the 2022 Prize Bridge Awards, presented by the American Institute of Steel Construction and the National Steel Bridge Alliance. “It’s an incredible honor presented for innovative use of structural steel, as well as collaboration...
DAVENPORT, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Cedar Rapids Country Club offers homes to move for free

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Four homes that are set to be removed to make way for a tennis facility are being offered free to anyone able to move them. The Cedar Rapids Country Club will demolish the homes, at 418, 424, 430 and 444 Fairway Terrace SE, all built between 1938 and 1940, if no one comes forward to relocate them.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

Hear Music For New People at Music on the Lawn concert

Music For New People will be featured at the next free Music on the Lawn concert at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Deere-Wiman House, 817 11 Ave., Moline. “This inventive ensemble of musicians must be experienced in person to fully appreciate the range of their talents,” a news release says.
MOLINE, IL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Fair Oaks Foods to Build $134 Million Cooked Bacon Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Food manufacturer Fair Oaks Foods announced it...
DAVENPORT, IA
