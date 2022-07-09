City to receive chamber, visitors bureau budget proposals

The Manhattan City Commission on Tuesday will receive budget requests from the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall at 1101 Poyntz Ave. The meeting is a work session. The commission will not take any action.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce is requesting $543,080 for economic development and military liaison services in 2023, which is a $10,000 increase from 2022. Officials said the additional money is for military relations.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau is requesting $1.29 million for tourism promotion, an increase of $194,911 or 17.6%. Officials estimated hotel bed tax revenue, which funds tourism promotion, would “increase greatly” in 2023.

City manager Ron Fehr said the chamber’s funding comes from an economic development sales tax. Fehr said the requests are reasonable.

In addition to budget proposals, the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce will produce mid-year reports, and the Convention and Visitors Bureau will give its second-quarter report.