Kansas State

Wheat Scoop: Happy Golden Anniversary Wheat Foods Council

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago
In the early 1970s, wheat foods came under attack for containing a high portion of carbohydrates, which many consumers believed made foods fattening. In May 1972, the wheat commissions from Kansas, Texas, Colorado, South Dakota and Nebraska met to coordinate a response from wheat farmers. The result was the establishment of...

