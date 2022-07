On July 10, 2022, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Westport Police officers responded to the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road on a report that a car was running, and it appeared that a person was lying in the backseat. The first arriving officers determined that the occupant was notresponsive. Westport EMS also responded to the scene. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but unfortunately the party was pronounced deceased. The deceased was tentatively identified as a thirty-four-year-old female from Stratford, CT.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO