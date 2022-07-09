ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: 2022 INSIDE THE RACE // CALLUM ILOTT AT MID-OHIO

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"When life gives you lemons, you finish P23." Go Inside the Race and...

www.yardbarker.com

Yardbarker

Chase Elliott had minor mishap right after winning race

Chase Elliott had a funny mishap right after winning the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. Elliott led 97 of the 260 laps in the race to get his first Cup Series victory on his home track. He held off Corey LaJoie and won the race under caution in the final lap.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Denny Hamlin on contact from Ross Chastain: 'I’ve reached my peak'

Denny Hamlin has had enough of Ross Chastain. Hamlin finished 25th in Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He spun out with 15 laps to go after being hit from behind by Chastain. The incident marked the second time in just over a month that Hamlin was run into by Chastain.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Corey LaJoie had classy gesture for Chase Elliott after race

Corey LaJoie had a classy gesture for Chase Elliott after Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Elliott passed LaJoie with two laps remaining to take the lead. On the final lap, LaJoie attempted to pass Elliott but got blocked by the No. 9 car. LaJoie ended up drifting into the wall and spinning out.
ATLANTA, GA
Callum Ilott
NBC Sports

Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Ty Gibbs starting first

HAMPTON, Ga. – Ty Gibbs will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race after qualifying was rained out. Gibbs will be joined on the front row by Josh Berry. The second row has AJ Allmendinger and Brandon Jones. The third row has Austin Hill and Noah Gragson.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Olympic volleyball silver medalist Kim Glass injured in attack in Los Angeles

Women's volleyball player Kim Glass won a silver medal for Team USA at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but is in the headlines on Monday for a much different reason. According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Glass took to Instagram to announce that she was the victim of a horrific attack on Friday in downtown Los Angeles. Per the stories, 51-year-old Semeon Tesfamariam threw what was believed to be a metal pipe or bolt that struck Glass in the face. Her right eye was left completely closed, and she required stitches near her eyebrow.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Ntt#Ntt Data
NBC Sports

Atlanta Xfinity race results, driver points

HAMPTON, Ga. – Austin Hill scored his second win of the season, taking the checkered flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hill led 73 of 163 laps to score his first Xfinity win since the season-opening race at Daytona. Josh Berry finished second. Ryan...
ATLANTA, GA
gmauthority.com

No. 9 Nascar Chevy On Pole At Atlanta July 2022 Race After Qualifying Rained Out

Rain showers wreaked havoc at Atlanta Motor Speedway, prompting Nascar to cancel on-track qualifying for the second time at the Georgia racetrack this year. Instead, the starting lineup was set per the sanctioning body’s rulebook, putting Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Nascar Chevy Camaro ZL1 on the pole for Sunday’s race.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Friend of Steve McMichael shares heartbreaking photo of the NFL legend/ex-WCW star

A new photo has surfaced online of NFL Hall Of Famer/former WCW star Steve "Mongo" McMichael and it's heartbreaking to see. As previously reported, McMichael was diagnosed with ALS a couple of years ago and his health has continued to deteriorate. McMichael's sister said last year that her brother no longer can use his arms or legs.
NFL
ESPN

Parker Kligerman wins NASCAR Truck Series race in his Chevrolet, and 'it's hard to put into words'

LEXINGTON, Ohio -- Part-time driver Parker Kligerman held off points leader Zane Smith to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday. Kligerman led 56 of the 67 laps on the 2.258-mile circuit, winning by 0.119 seconds in the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet. It was his third career win in the series and first in five years.
LEXINGTON, OH
Sports
Yardbarker

John McEnroe pleads for ‘ridiculous’ Novak Djokovic exile to end

John McEnroe has pleaded for some sense to prevail that would allow Novak Djokovic to play the US Open this summer. Djokovic is unvaccinated against Covid-19, so as things stand he would be ineligible to enter the USA for the final major of the season and the accompanying American hardcourt swing.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

WWE star returns to Raw and turns babyface

WWE star Dolph Ziggler is back and he is now a babyface after an interesting turn of events during the main event of Monday Night Raw. Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins and Theory. During the match, Ziggler walked out and watched the match from ringside as the announcers wondered why he was there.
WWE

