Watch: 2022 INSIDE THE RACE // CALLUM ILOTT AT MID-OHIO

Women's volleyball player Kim Glass won a silver medal for Team USA at the 2008 Beijing Olympics but is in the headlines on Monday for a much different reason. According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Glass took to Instagram to announce that she was the victim of a horrific attack on Friday in downtown Los Angeles. Per the stories, 51-year-old Semeon Tesfamariam threw what was believed to be a metal pipe or bolt that struck Glass in the face. Her right eye was left completely closed, and she required stitches near her eyebrow.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO