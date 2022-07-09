ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Expect Brian Brobbey To Sign For Ajax

By Alex Wallace
 2 days ago

Manchester United expect linked striker, Brian Brobbey to sign for Ajax from RB Leipzig despite their links to the player in the last few days including the talks that Erik Ten Hag had spoken to the player.

United are in the market for attacking players this summer with the likes of Antony and Brobbey both being talked about as potential signings in the attacking department for Ten Hag this summer.

With the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo also leaving United, they may have to fork out a lot of money to rebuild their front line ahead of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pc1ID_0gaBTQRf00
IMAGO / motivio

According to a new report from Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst.

“Manchester United expect Dutch forward Brian Brobbey to sign for Ajax.”

“Brobbey, 20, has emerged as the latest Dutch-affiliated player new United manager Erik ten Hag has targeted amid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.”

“Ajax have already reinforced their attack with the signing of Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham and senior United sources expect Brobbey to join the Dutch champions permanently.”

With Brobbey now set for an Ajax return, United may have to revisit other targets and may now finally kick on with their pursuit of the Dutch champions’ winger Antony.

However United may be priced out of a move for Antony with Ajax wanting around €80m for the player from their former manager.

City Transfer Room

Manchester City Looking to Emulate Chelsea with Dutch and Brazilian Negotiations in The Pipeline for City Football Group

Manchester City are keen to grow the global brand using Chelsea as a blueprint for success according to a finance expert. Keiran Maguire is well known for his knowledge of the financial side of the game, publishing The Price of Football and having a podcast with Kevin Day that discuss different situations in the men's and women's game.
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag vows to bring the good times back to Manchester United by playing 'proactive' and 'brave' football as he speaks ahead of their pre-season tour... but there's no mention of wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo!

Erik ten Hag has vowed to bring the 'good times' back to Manchester United as he promised to implement a 'proactive' style of football during his time at the club. United endured a miserable campaign last term, finishing with their lowest Premier League points tally and failing to qualify for the Champions League.
United Transfer Room

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Harry Maguire's Fate As Manchester United Captain

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has confirmed whether or not Harry Maguire will continue to wear the captain's armband at the club. The Englishman has faced a lot of criticism since joining from Leicester City in 2019, and despite quickly settling in and being given the club captaincy by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, many have suggested that it should now be taken off him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
