Bucks County, PA

U.S. 1 North Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Bucks County

 2 days ago
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Northbound U.S. 1 will be reduced to a single lane on Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning between Old Lincoln Highway and the Neshaminy Exit in Bensalem Township for construction activities in Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department...

abc27.com

US 30 reopens after Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – All lanes have reopened on US 30 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, the crash was on US 30 eastbound at Exit: PA 741 – Millersville/Rohrerstown. Images from the scene showed first responders on the scene blocking traffic and directing traffic off of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County eyes future infrastructure developments with regional program

NORRISTOWN — Developments are happening on roads and bridges throughout Montgomery County. Drivers often pass construction crews along stretches of major thoroughfares. With funding needed to cover the cost of the many ongoing projects, Matt Popek, assistant section chief with the Montgomery County Planning Commission, shared an update surrounding a Transportation Improvement Program for fiscal years 2023-34 during a Montgomery County Commissioners meeting July 7.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WITF

The historic Reading Railroad is planning a comeback

There is still no timeline or a price tag, but the mission to restore passenger rail service from Reading to Philadelphia has finally kicked into gear. The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority, also known as SRPRA, held its first meeting Wednesday afternoon. “The first meeting was great. We accomplished a...
READING, PA
Markley Street (U.S. 202 South), Dannehower Bridge Lane Closures Next Week in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, PA — Travel restrictions will be in place next week on Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and on the Dannehower Bridge for construction activities under the ongoing $25.2 million Section 510 Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) Improvement Project, which also includes improvements to the intersections of Main and Markley streets and Marshall and Markley streets in Norristown, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
NORRISTOWN, PA
U.S. 1 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — U.S. 1 (City Avenue) is among state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Record Gas Prices Leave Montgomery County Drivers Trimming Budgets Elsewhere

Montgomery County drivers, rather than curtailing pent-up travel desire, are dealing with the economics by trimming other budgets. Road travel in Montgomery County, having been squelched for months by the pandemic, was just on the verge of returning to normal when national and global factors played havoc with the price of crude oil. Residents, freer to roam, found themselves just as stuck, curtailed by the record-high gasoline prices that resulted.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PECO to Close Darby Road for Utility Improvement in Tredyffrin Township

TREDYFFRIN TWP, PA — PECO Energy plans to close Darby Road between U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) and Devon Road in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, beginning Wednesday, July 13, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, September 30.
TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, PA
Preserving & Restoring the Ash Grove at Anson B. Nixon Park: A Forestry Management Project

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Area Park Authority (KAPA) says it is undertaking an extensive forestry management project in the Ash Grove at Anson B. Nixon Park. The project will involve preserving approximately 15 old-growth ash trees and replanting 125 native species in the current ash grove adjacent to the disc golf course and the main vehicular entrance of Anson B. Nixon Park.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montco Commissioners Commission Residents to Decide Where Recovery Plan Funds Get Committed

Dr. Val Arkoosh.Image via Montgomery County, PA at Facebook. The Montgomery County Commissioners’ plans to spend American Recovery Plan funds from Washington are still under consideration. But additional details are informing them on how much they have and how many requestors believe they should share in it. Gregory Purcess covered the update for WFMZ 69 News.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
I-95 South Lane Closures at Night Next Week Between Academy Road and Bridge Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Southbound Interstate 95 will be reduced from four lanes-to-two between the Academy Road and Bridge Street interchanges in Philadelphia, on Monday, July 11, through Wednesday, July 13, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for activities related to the construction of a new southbound on-ramp at the Cottman Avenue Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Fire Leaves Trucks Charred at Northeast Philly Lot

Some parked tractor-trailers caught fire in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning leaving the trucks charred. SkyForce10 captured several burned out trucks off Northeast Avenue in the Bustleton section of the city after 9 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire out, but they continued to work to recover the leaking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
