Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the club is still looking to bring in new players ahead of the new season and is ‘happy’ with the business already conducted. The Gunners have spent big to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City and Fabio Vieira from Porto at a combined outlay of around £75m. Matt Turner has also finally completed his previously confirmed switch from New England Revolution, while Brazilian teenager Marquinhos has also arrived.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO