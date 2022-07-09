ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, CO

Wellington’s 4th of July Festival Featured Great Music and Good Times

By Blaine Howerton
northfortynews
northfortynews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It was a great time for all at this year’s Wellington Fourth of July Festival featuring some sweet rides, yummy food, and live music provided by Brian...

northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northfortynews

Jillian Lee Antinora Explores the Beauty of Friendship on “Lighthouse”

With an acoustic flare, singer-songwriter Jillian Lee Antinora takes a moment to thank her friends with vivid imagery and thoughtful lyricism. Jillian Lee Antinora’s “Lighthouse” is a tender ode to friendship. Utilizing her acoustic guitar to create the mellow and inviting atmosphere which is characteristic to her music, the singer-songwriter conjures up warmth and gratitude. “This is a song I wrote for my best friends. I have really needed them over the past couple of years,” she explains. Using the metaphor of a lighthouse, Antinora paints a vivid picture of what it’s like to be like a lost boat that eventually finds hope outside of the darkness with a lighthouse. “You never criticize, you can cut through all the lights,” she sings, “the world tells us our truth, I’m so thankful for you.”
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Amy Phillips Chosen as Loveland Public Library Director

New director brings focus on innovation, proven community connection to role The City of Loveland has hired accomplished public library professional and current Loveland Public Library (library) Adult Services Manager Amy Phillips as the library’s [...] This post Amy Phillips Chosen as Loveland Public Library Director previously appeared on North Forty News.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Bas Bleu Theatre Invites You to “An Evening in Paris”

Bas Bleu Theatre Company hosts an annual fundraising event with proceeds going towards producing the high-quality, thought-provoking plays which Bas Bleu has been performing for 30 years in Northern Colorado. Bas Bleu Theatre Company will host its annual fundraiser, An Evening in Paris, on Saturday, July 23 at The Windsong...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Publisher’s Letter: Searching for the Pot ‘O Gold

I just finished our 14th weekly edition this year. That’s 182 editions since I took ownership five years ago. But who’s counting?. This week, I also assessed how many people read North Forty Fews. The numbers are impressive! One hundred thirty-five thousand people read our content every month. Broken down, 48,000 read the print edition, and 1,300 people are on our website daily. We now send approximately 35,000 emails per week via our Daily Digest!
LIVERMORE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellington, CO
Government
City
Wellington, CO
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
northfortynews

Rotary Club of Fort Collins Seeking 2022 Grant Applications

The Rotary Club of Fort Collins (RCFC) plans to award financial grants to deserving 501(c)(3) non-profit service organizations located in the Fort Collins area. Grants will be awarded in specific categories quarterly. For the third quarter of 2022, the category will be Education Programs. As of July 1, applications were accepted, and the application due date is August 19 with Grant awards starting in September.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Artist, Sponsor and Marketplace Registration Now Open for Pastels

Now in its twelfth year, Pastels on 5th is one of Northern Colorado’s most highly-anticipated and well-loved events. The festival showcases sidewalk chalk art created by over 150 artists, live music, a Marketplace including food vendors, handmade goods for sale, a kids’ art area, and more. Most importantly, Pastels on 5th serves as a fundraising event for Alternatives to Violence. This year’s festival is scheduled for Saturday, September 10 from 10 am-5 pm in downtown Loveland, adjacent to the Loveland Museum.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

Northern Colorado News Radio Update: July 7, 2022

  Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com. Here is your July 7th update. —— The [...] This post Northern Colorado News Radio Update: July 7, 2022 previously appeared on North Forty News.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Quilt#4th Of July#The Us Army
OutThere Colorado

Woman killed by falling rock in Colorado

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a woman described as a climber was killed over the weekend when they were struck by a falling rock south of Estes Park. A report was received around noon on Saturday of an accident in the area of Lily Lake, off Twin Sisters Trail. Few details have been released aside from that the case is being investigated as an 'unattended' death and that the woman was declared deceased at the scene.
ESTES PARK, CO
northfortynews

Photo of the Week: Las Cruces Cross

Jill Andre sent us this photo she took in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The sunset through the cross is absolutely majestical! Jill is from Greeley. Thank you for sending us this truly beautiful shot!. Sanderosa Art Gallery in Laporte is our sponsor. Each Week North Forty News features a photo...
LAS CRUCES, NM
northfortynews

Fort Collins’ Grace Upon Grace Project Awarded $10,000 to Support Chronic Period Poverty

Thanks to the communities’ support, Fort Collin’s Grace Upon Grace Project was officially awarded a $10,000 donation from Fort Collins Insurance. Grace Upon Grace Project is a local organization dedicated to providing under-served families and infants with diapers, wipes, and period products to live and grow with grace and dignity while addressing the roots of social inequities.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
northfortynews

Northern Colorado Remembers David Mark Zekman

David Mark Zekman passed away on July 3 after spending the day doing things he loved — being in the mountains, sharing the day with friends, and playing a little music. Dave was born on November 26, 1954, in Denver. He attended Colorado State University and made his living as a third-generation craftsman. He is survived by his wife Mary Hills and his sister Julie Zekman.
FORT COLLINS, CO
wyo4news.com

Fish hatcheries benefit from Wyoming’s cold, clean waters

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Fish think growing up in the coldest and cleanest mountain waters beats the human conveniences of smooth roads and cell phone service, and we can’t disagree. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department hatchery locations were chosen because of one main reason — water. “Trout...
CHEYENNE, WY
northfortynews

One Sweet Summer Wednesday Concerts Begin Next Week

Enjoy an eclectic line up of free entertainment The Loveland Downtown District kicked off the summer season with the One Sweet Summer event series earlier this month, which runs from June through September. All events in the [...] This post One Sweet Summer Wednesday Concerts Begin Next Week  previously appeared on North Forty News.
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

The Corner Slice Restaurant to Open Inside the Northern Hotel

NY-Style pizza restaurant opens its second location in Old Town, Fort Collins. Bryan Baker, Owner of The Corner Slice of Steamboat Springs has signed a contract for a 5-year lease inside the Northern Hotel, located at 172 N College Ave, Ste: C, Fort Collins. The Old Town location was formerly Spoons, a soup, salad, and sandwich restaurant.
FORT COLLINS, CO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

13 planes divert to Cheyenne Regional Airport on Sunday night

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne regional airport found themselves with some unexpected visitors last night, with multiple planes in the area facing diversions. Around 13 aircrafts made a stop in the capital city last nigh due to inclement weather preventing them from reaching their intended destination. Some flights...
CHEYENNE, WY
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy