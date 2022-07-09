Wellington’s 4th of July Festival Featured Great Music and Good Times

With an acoustic flare, singer-songwriter Jillian Lee Antinora takes a moment to thank her friends with vivid imagery and thoughtful lyricism. Jillian Lee Antinora’s “Lighthouse” is a tender ode to friendship. Utilizing her acoustic guitar to create the mellow and inviting atmosphere which is characteristic to her music, the singer-songwriter conjures up warmth and gratitude. “This is a song I wrote for my best friends. I have really needed them over the past couple of years,” she explains. Using the metaphor of a lighthouse, Antinora paints a vivid picture of what it’s like to be like a lost boat that eventually finds hope outside of the darkness with a lighthouse. “You never criticize, you can cut through all the lights,” she sings, “the world tells us our truth, I’m so thankful for you.”

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO