'Snake savers:' Horry County Fire Rescue removes snake from vehicle

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown deputies helped a woman celebrate turning 103 on Sunday. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Sheriff Carter Weaver and Sgt. Robert Patterson visited Ms. Rosa Rogers. Ms. Rosa lives in the Deep Creek Community of Georgetown County. More than 200 people have helped...
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Dillon County Saturday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Highway 9 at Harllees Bridge Road. Master Trooper James Miller said a 2018 Buick Sudan was traveling west...
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence County deputy was headed to provide backup for a fellow officer when he struck a light pole just past South Florence High School on Highway 52, according to Major Michael Nunn with Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the deputy is...
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — No charges will be filed against a Marion police officer after he shot and killed a man on May 5, 2022. WPDE requested the final letter from the solicitor's office and the investigation file from SLED through a Freedom of Information request. According to a...
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Arturo Perales Gaytan is charged with felony DUI in a deadly crash Saturday evening on Highway 9 at Harllees Bridge Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye. A woman died in the crash, however, her name hasn't been released at this time,...
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway police are still searching for information about a now deadly shooting in Conway on July 9. The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. near the Shady Moss Apartments on Highway 378. Police said they responded for a shots fired complaint and found two victims on...
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms deputies are on scene Monday evening of a shooting in the 8700 block of Highway 72 East in Lumberton. Several community members said that officers have yellow crime scene tape ropes around a house. There is no further...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember longtime North Myrtle Beach official Pat Dowling. Dowling recently died from brain cancer after being the city’s public information officer for 11 years. North Myrtle Beach City Manager, Mike Mahaney, stated, “He was a long-term...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Instead of swimming or playing on the beach, some kids came together Sunday to support the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. The department said their buddies Keegan and Brody made the fresh lemonade and set up the stand. Treats included their "famous fireman cookies" and...
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — One person died Sunday evening in a shooting on North Commander Street in North Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Dequin Ellerbe, 38, of Timmonsville was identified as the victim, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. von Lutcken said the...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s a very special time of year for sea turtles. While many are still setting their nests, many baby turtles are hatching and making their voyage to the ocean. That’s why Myrtle Beach State Park officials are trying to educate beachgoers on sea turtle nest do’s and don’ts.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Is there a store you would like to see in Myrtle Beach?. Myrtle Beach City Council said residents have been asking to see specific brand-name retailers and grocery stores so they provided some advice on what to do. City Council can't choose what stores...
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Dan Howard Spivey, Jr., 42, of Conway, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, and Jasmine McKenith, 32, of Nichols, was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances.
GEORGETOWN, SC (WPDE) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting. Officers were dispatched to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital around 11 Monday night; they say a shooting victim came in for treatment. Officers interviewed the victim and a witness. They say a fight took place between the suspect...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A group of local students is putting on a show for the Grand Strand this weekend!. The Myrtle Beach Area Children's Theater is hosting "Footloose." Forty students from Ocean Isle Beach to Pawleys Island are involved in the show. The owner of the children's...
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Museum and the AVX Foundation will present a lecture by Steve Smith, the author of "Francis Marion and the Snow Island Community: Myth, History and Archaeology." on Saturday, July 23. According to a release, Smith is a research professor at the South...
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence city council members approved a resolution Monday to name the surface water treatment plant located at 2598 Florence Harllee Boulevard as the "Frank E. Willis Pee Dee River Regional Water Plant.”. Willis served as mayor from 1995-2008. His wife, Marguerite Willis, along with other...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Happening next month music from the '50s, 60s and '70s will fill the air in the Market Common in Myrtle Beach for a good cause. The Blue Star mothers of Coastal Carolina and Wreaths Across America are teaming up to help troops. People can...
