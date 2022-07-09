ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

Final county budget set at $124.3 million

By Gregory A. Summers
carolinagatewayonline.com
 4 days ago

All the money needed to build a new terminal at the Lancaster County Airport landed in the county’s 2022-23 budget, but just barely. Members of Lancaster County Council unanimously passed the $124.3 million spending plan at the June 27 meeting, but the terminal money squeaked in by a 4-3...

www.carolinagatewayonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Demand for golf remains high as entire Union County course goes up for sale

MONROE, N.C. — A real estate company in Union County said interest in golf is rising thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the proof is in the selling. The Moser Group, a commercial real estate company, says in the last several months it has had three golf course listings, including a current one on Swilcan Burns Drive.
UNION COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, SC
Government
County
Lancaster County, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Marsupial Spotted In A Gaston County Neighborhood

UPDATE from Capt. Matt Hensley of Gaston County Police Department who oversees Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement: “Earlier this morning we had a resident call in about a wallaby seen in someone’s yard. We went out to check on it and located the animal owner. She will be relocating the animal and we will be following up. There are no reports that the animal caused any problems in the community.”
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WFAE

North Carolina's drought and its impact

Dry conditions have struck North Carolina this summer. According to the North Carolina State Climate Office, it is the driest start to the summer since 1999. This time last month, less than half of the state was designated “abnormally dry” by the National Integrated Drought Information System. That was mostly in the eastern part of the state. Now, more than 95% is covered and moderate drought conditions have moved west. It includes Charlotte and the surrounding area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Omicron BA.5 COVID variant accounts for many new cases in Mecklenburg County and beyond

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — At this point, it may sound like old news, but it is not. COVID cases are going back up, and largely due to new variants. The Omicron BA.4 variant and Omicron BA.5 variant are accounting for many new cases. The BA.5 variant, specifically, accounts for over a quarter of all cases in North Carolina, and over a quarter of all cases in Mecklenburg County.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
abccolumbia.com

Former Chesterfield Co. sheriff sentenced

Chesterfield Co., S.C. (AP)–A former Chester County sheriff convicted of abuse power and other charges was sentenced Monday to nearly 4 years in prison. WSOC-TV reports that in April 2021, Alex Underwood was also convicted of stealing money from government programs, unlawfully arresting a man, and of wire fraud. Federal Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating Underwood after he jailed a man for three days for no reason after the man recorded the aftermath of a police chase and wreck that happened near his home. Underwood created a false police report that said the man stepped out of his yard into the public roadway and cursed at police, according to indictments. A judge sentenced Underwood to 46 months in federal prison.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Harper
WBTV

The Flip Circus is going on now in Concord

Dr. Mark Pippenger, a neurologist with Novant Health, joined the show to give information about Lewy Body Dementia. The award honors distinguished individuals whose achievements and contributions have strengthened the educational, cultural and civic life of North Carolinians. New airstream serving cocktails at Spindle Bar. Updated: 21 hours ago. Spindle...
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Set#Debt Service#Lancaster County Council
WCNC

Charlotte programs working to help Black residents buy homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black Americans are far more likely to be denied mortgages, according to the online real estate firm Zillow. With home ownership seemingly out of reach for many people, some Charlotte programs are trying to help residents achieve the American dream by owning their homes. “In Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: July 12

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:07 a.m., deputies responded to a store on Loch Haven Road following a report o fa stolen vehicle and illegal firearm. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher Todd Greene. July 11. ROCKINGHAM — At 12:20 p.m., deputies responded to Military Lane following a report...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
qcnerve.com

A Brief History of Gold Mining in Mecklenburg County

Although gold was found in California in 1848, the westward stampede of prospectors was not the first gold rush in U.S. history. That honor goes to North Carolina, the site of the Carolina Gold Rush. The discovery of gold in North Carolina began with the tale of the unidentifiable nugget, and as with so many other aspects of local history, was built up on the backs of an enslaved Black population.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

35-year-old man drowns on Lake Monroe on day of heavy storms

UNION COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 35-year-old man who went swimming on Lake Monroe on a day of heavy storms drowned, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Lake Monroe. 35-year-old Armando Perez-Cruz had been visiting the lake and jumped into the water to go for a swim, and never resurfaced, the deputy’s report indicated.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man drowns after swimming in Lake Monroe, deputies say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man has drowned after swimming in Lake Monroe Saturday afternoon, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 4:20 p.m. deputies, along with several first responder crews, received reports about a possible drowning. Deputies said a couple of adult-aged men were fishing...
UNION COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy