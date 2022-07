The 2021-22 season went about as bad as it could have gone for the Los Angeles Lakers. One guy who (right or wrong) increasingly caught blame for this was Russell Westbrook, and he is still getting heat. The nine-time All-Star averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists this past season. The fit in the Lakers’ offense clearly was not perfect, leading to rumors of a potential trade. Those continue to ramp up with the possibility of Kyrie Irving heading to Hollywood.

