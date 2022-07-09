ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Three shot, suspect and man killed at Milwaukee grocery store

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE — Three people were shot and two were killed outside a Milwaukee grocery store Saturday morning.

Police and EMS crews were sent to El Rey grocery store on Sout Cesar E. Chavez Drive at around 10:30 a.m., according to a report from CBS58 .

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that two people were found dead at the scene. Police later said that security staff had confronted a patron outside the store about a disturbance.

A suspect allegedly opened fire, striking and killing a 59-year-old man. An armed security guard then shot at the suspect. The suspect, who has not been identified, died of his injuries.

A 41-year-old woman was also struck during the incident and sustained minor injuries.

The suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene.

Comments / 8

Sir Maurice
2d ago

To wake up early in the morning and set out to the store with a gun and short temper is always an deadly combination. That security officer never thought waking up this morning would be his last. Condolences!

Reply(1)
9
Adam Kostowicz
2d ago

Another reminder to keep saving up to move out if milwaukee a few hours. No where is totally safe though

Reply(1)
5
 

Related
