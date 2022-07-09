Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father and former councilman, has died

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!

