Nashville, TN

Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father and former councilman, has died

By Alaa Elassar
CNN
 2 days ago
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah Winfrey's father, died late Friday after battling cancer, Oprah announced in a statement. He was...

Janet Johnson
2d ago

may Oprah family and friends take comfort that he suffers no more. He at peace and his celebration was just what he needed.

Ruchelle Curry
2d ago

Mr Winfrey was a great man that I had the pleasure of meeting.I was 17 years old when I met him and he gave me guidance and encouraging words as I was in a abusive relationship at the time and a run away the impact of his words changed my life and helped me aware of my worth he will be greatly missed. To the family I send my prayers and my condolences

Cheryl Ritter
2d ago

Ms. Oprah, my heart is sad for you my Father was my best friend my prayer go out to God for strength to get through these hard days. My Dad suffered in his last days and to this day our memories still make me laugh. Finding that he new Jesus was the biggest thing that gave me peace inside but knowing he was no longer suffering gave me rest. God Bless You

