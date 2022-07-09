ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs under investigation by HMRC

By Simon Walters
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Inland Revenue experts are investigating the tax affairs of new chancellor and Tory leadership hopeful Nadhim Zahawi, The Independent can reveal.

HMRC became involved after a secret inquiry was initially launched into Mr Zahawi’s finances by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in 2020. The Independent has also established that officers from the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigated the chancellor’s financial affairs.

The probe was then passed to HMRC, which falls under the control of the Treasury – the department that Mr Zahawi now runs. A senior Whitehall source confirmed that the tax investigation is currently “unresolved”.

It can also be revealed that Boris Johnson, home secretary Priti Patel and the Cabinet Office were all informed of the investigations.

The disclosures come as multimillionaire Mr Zahawi announced he was running in the leadership race to succeed Mr Johnson as prime minister.

Launching his campaign on Saturday evening, Mr Zahawi pledged to lower taxes for individuals, families and businesses, boost defence spending, and continue with education reforms.

The Independent reported on Wednesday that the NCA’s International Corruption Unit had looked into Mr Zahawi’s finances and tax in an inquiry codenamed “Operation Catalufa”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Narv3_0gaBB8O800
Nadhim Zahawi publicly called on Boris Johnson to resign two days into his new job as chancellor (Anadolu/Getty)

We also described how Mr Zahawi said he knew nothing about the matter until contacted by The Independent. The investigation was launched in 2020, the year Mr Zahawi rose to political prominence as vaccines minister during the pandemic.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Mr Zahawi, a popular and respected figure among Tory MPs.

Well-placed sources have now confirmed that HMRC, the NCA and the SFO had all been involved in a “detailed investigation” into Mr Zahawi. It is understood that the HMRC investigation is being conducted by a unit that is responsible for offshore tax issues.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “Under the ministerial code, ministers must ensure that no conflict arises, or could reasonably be perceived to arise, between their ministerial position and their private interests, financial or otherwise.”

The spokesperson added: “The chancellor has followed the process set out in the ministerial code, and complied with those requirements to the satisfaction of the previous [Whitehall] independent [ethics] advisers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A0hRL_0gaBB8O800
Mr Zahawi made his fortune with polling company YouGov and in the oil industry (AFP/Getty)

Asked which ethics advisers had cleared Mr Zahawi’s appointment – bearing in mind that Whitehall ethics adviser Lord Geidt resigned last month after clashing with Mr Johnson, and has not yet been replaced – the spokesperson said they believed Mr Zahawi had been cleared by Lord Geidt’s predecessor Sir Alex Allan when Mr Zahawi first became a minister in 2018. That was two years before the investigation into Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs started.

After publication of the latest revelations, a spokesperson for Mr Zahawi said: “All Mr Zahawi’s financial interests have been properly and transparently declared. Mr Zahawi is not aware of any formal investigation by HMRC. His taxes are fully paid and up to date. He will provide full information to any queries that HMRC have about his tax affairs.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The usual pre-appointment declarations were made by the minister and any necessary checks completed.”

Mr Zahawi, who moved to the UK from Iraq as a child, made his fortune with polling company YouGov and in the oil industry, serving as an executive at Gulf Keystone Petroleum until 2018. He became MP for Stratford-upon-Avon in 2010.

The former education secretary was appointed chancellor this week following the resignation of Rishi Sunak. Having defended the prime minister, he then called for him to stand down the day after taking up the role, telling Mr Johnson he “must do the right thing and go”.

Asked if it had investigated Mr Zahawi, an HMRC spokesperson said: “We do not comment on identifiable taxpayers.”

An NCA spokesperson said: “The NCA does not confirm or deny the existence of investigations.”

A spokesperson for the SFO said they “could neither confirm nor deny” if it had investigated Mr Zahawi.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘It was a mistake’: Boris Johnson apologises for giving Chris Pincher a government role

Boris Johnson admitted “it was a mistake” to give scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher a role in government and said: “I apologise for it.”His remarks come amid mounting Tory anger after No 10 confirmed the prime minister was briefed on complaints relating to Mr Pincher in 2019 while he was serving as a minister at the Foreign Office.The cabinet office minister Michael Ellis told MPs that Mr Johnson did not “immediately recall” the exchange when fresh allegations emerged about Mr Pincher’s conduct last week at the Carlton Club.But just moments after Mr Johnson’s first public remarks on...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

No 10 deny reports that Boris Johnson is planning to stand down as PM on Monday in order to run for Tory leadership and brands claims 'completely untrue'

A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said reports that he is planning to stand down as Prime Minister on Monday in order to run again for Tory leader are completely untrue. Mr Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, but said he intends to remain in office until his successor is elected.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Alex Allan
Person
Nadhim Zahawi
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Tory leadership: All the MPs in the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader so far

Potential successors have already begun throwing their hats into the ring to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader after he announced his resignation.The outgoing prime minister finally accepted his time had come to step down on Thursday after more than 50 MPs resigned from government and party roles over his conduct.The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip has been dogged by a string of scandals throughout his leadership since 2019, but the final nail in the coffin came after it emerged he promoted Tory MP Chris Pincher despite knowledge of sexual misconduct claims against him.Mr Johnson said he would...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inland Revenue#Tory#The National Crime Agency#The Serious Fraud Office#Treasury#Whitehall#The Cabinet Office#Nca
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
BBC

Security warning after sale of stolen Chinese data

President Xi Jinping has urged public bodies to "defend information security" after a hacker offered to sell stolen data of one billion Chinese citizens. In an advert on a criminal forum, later removed, the user said the data was stolen from Shanghai National Police. The hacker claims the information includes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters storm his residence, report says

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly fled after anti-government protesters stormed his residence on Saturday and ransacked the palace.A huge number of protesters surrounded his residence after thousands of people gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the capital Colombo amid the country’s unabated economic crisis.Mr Rajapaksa was escorted from his official premises on Friday, two defence ministry officials said, citing his concerns to his security ahead of the planned protests.In dramatic footage played by a private broadcaster, Sirasa TV, a large crowd was seen forcing its entry into the once tightly-guarded residence of the country’s highest-level...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
The Independent

Zahawi warns Tories they should ‘never be in same place’ as Alastair Campbell

Nadhim Zahawi has warned Tory MPs they should never “be in the same place” as Alastair Campbell.The newly appointed chancellor has accused Tony Blair’s former director of communications of “egging on” Conservatives to turn on each other.“Wherever Alastair Campbell is, no Conservative should ever be in the same place,” Mr Zahawi told BBC Breakfast, following the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.He also refused to comment on challenging for the Tory leadership, should the “vacancy” become available.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nadhim Zahawi says ‘sometimes walking away gives respite’ after replacing Rishi Sunak‘There is no vacancy’: Zahawi insists he does not want to be prime ministerAlastair Campbell clashes with Kay Burley after she describes Johnson as ‘successful’
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson must not be allowed to stay as caretaker PM, John Major tells 1922 Committee

Boris Johnson must not be allowed to stay at No 10 as a caretaker prime minister over the summer, Sir John Major has said.In an extraordinary intervention, the former Conservative PM has written to the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers to suggest it would be “unwise” and “unsustainable” for him to stay on for up to three months.In his letter to Sir Graham Brady, Sir John said: “The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office – for up to three months – having lost the support of his cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Bereaved families ‘will not be able to move on’ after Boris Johnson resignation

Families who lost loved ones to coronavirus and were “ripped apart” by Boris Johnson’s actions will not be able to move on following his resignation, a campaign group said.The Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice group said Mr Johnson will be remembered as a prime minister who failed to act when coronavirus first started spreading through the country, allowed hospitals to be overwhelmed, and left care homes defenceless.On Thursday, the PM finally announced he would step down following dozens of resignations – a mass exodus triggered by the departures of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the Cabinet.For us, Johnson will...
U.K.
The Independent

Tories demand Boris Johnson is forced to leave No 10 today and not be caretaker

Worried senior Tories want Boris Johnson to be forced out of No 10 immediately, fearing further damage after he bent the constitution in a desperate bid to stay in power.The outgoing prime minister has signalled he intends to stay on as a caretaker until a new Tory leader is elected, probably in September – creating a two-month period of uncertainty.The interim is normally uncontroversial, but never before has a prime minister initially refused to leave power after a cabinet revolt, or previously broken other laws and conventions.George Freeman, who quit as science minister today, tweeted: “Boris Johnson needs to...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

740K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy