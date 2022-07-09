ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Late drama sees Wales claim historic first victory over Springboks on South African soil

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Oy4l_0gaBB7VP00

Wales made history as they recorded a stunning 13-12 second-Test victory over South Africa in Bloemfontein.

It was Wales’s first win against the Springboks on South African soil, ending 58 years of hurt and arriving at the 12th attempt.

After suffering an agonising three-point defeat in last weekend’s series opener, Wayne Pivac’s team made no mistake at the second time of asking and set up a Cape Town decider next Saturday.

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber’s decision to make 14 changes backfired – he rested World Cup winners like Siya Kolisi, Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe – as Wales triumphed through Josh Adams ’s 78th-minute try that Gareth Anscombe converted from the touchline.

Anscombe and Wales captain Dan Biggar kicked earlier penalties, while Handre Pollard booted four penalties for the Springboks.

Alun Wyn Jones was yellow-carded for the second successive game – although it appeared a harsh call for hands in the ruck – and it looked like it could be a frustrating defeat for Wales, yet they finished in style as Anscombe held his nerve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2a7e_0gaBB7VP00

Wales, who saw Biggar and wing Alex Cuthbert go off injured, had lost 11 successive Tests in South Africa, stretching back to 1964.

But just over three months after losing at home to Italy, they stunned the world champions.

The game lacked sparkle and attacking invention – unlike last weekend’s 32-29 thriller in Pretoria – yet Wales will not care a jot.

Wing Alex Cuthbert returned to Wales’ starting line-up as a solitary change from the first Test, replacing Adams, while uncapped Saracens prop Sam Wainwright was on the bench.

Nienaber retained only lock Eben Etzebeth, but returning star names such as Pollard and former World Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit were notable arrivals in the three-match series.

South Africa infringed from the kick-off, with flanker Du Toit offending, and Biggar kicked Wales into a 3-0 lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EA7Ex_0gaBB7VP00

The Springboks soon found momentum, though, with Test debutants Kurt-Lee Arendse and number eight Evan Roos threatening Wales’s line before Pollard booted an equalising penalty.

Biggar then missed a long-range penalty, and a cagey opening saw both sides resembling sparring boxers.

Wales suffered an injury blow when Cuthbert made a 17th-minute exit, and Adams – top try-scorer at the 2019 World Cup – took over from him.

Roos continued to be a handful for Wales’s defence, and South Africa’s forwards established a degree of momentum that meant the tourists spent a long spell inside their own 22.

But Wales’ defensive organisation, aligned to superb work at the breakdown from flanker Tommy Reffell, meant South Africa could find no way through and it remained all square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8fRf_0gaBB7VP00

Wales had weathered a storm, with Leicester forward Reffell’s towering work being matched by the efforts of his back-row colleagues Dan Lydiate and Taulupe Faletau.

Both teams had half-chances, but defences dominated to such an extent that errors were forced, with Springboks and Harlequins centre Andre Esterhuizen dropping a straightforward midfield pass.

An attritional first half ended with no addition to the early scoring, and Wales still very much in the hunt as they targeted a series-levelling victory.

Pivac sent on scrum-half Tomos Williams instead of Kieran Hardy for the second period, while Nienaber introduced hooker Malcolm Marx and prop Vincent Koch.

Cuthbert, meanwhile, had his arm in a sling on the sidelines, while Biggar took a hefty blow on his shoulder before continuing after treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbwSt_0gaBB7VP00

Pollard kicked South Africa into the lead with a 43rd-minute penalty, before Biggar missed a comfortable chance for a marksman of his quality.

Biggar left the action and was replaced by Anscombe after 52 minutes, while Pollard completed his penalty hat-trick for a 9-3 advantage.

Wales then saw Jones sin-binned, but it was a tough decision by referee Angus Gardner and his officiating team.

Jones protested his innocence before leaving the field, and a fourth Pollard penalty put South Africa nine points clear, but substitutes Adams and Anscombe had the final dramatic say and the Springboks were silenced.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

South Africa 12-13 Wales: Late drama as tourists make history

Wales made history by beating the Springboks in South Africa for the first time with a dramatic win in Bloemfontein. Replacement fly-half Gareth Anscombe kicked a brilliant 79th-minute touchline conversion after Josh Adams scored the game's only try. South Africa, with 14 changes, had appeared to be coasting to victory...
WORLD
The Independent

Euro 2022: England into quarter-finals thanks to record-breaking win over Norway

England’s Euro 2022 campaign exploded into life as they secured their place in the quarter-finals with a record-breaking 8-0 rout of Norway.Having ground out a 1-0 win over Austria, who beat Northern Ireland 2-0 on Monday evening, Sarina Wiegman’s side romped to victory over the Norwegians in some style to signal to fancied sides Germany and Spain ahead of their meeting on Tuesday that they mean business.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Monday’s events at the finals.Lionesses roaring👊 @bmeado9 makes it eight! pic.twitter.com/SDYszYR8aX— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 11, 2022England may have had to edge their way to victory...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Siya Kolisi
The Independent

Sam Underhill ruled out of Sydney showdown with Australia due to concussion

England must enter their series decider against Australia without both of their ‘Kamikaze Kids’ after Sam Underhill was ruled out of the third Test because of concussion.Underhill was replaced during the second-half of the 25-17 victory at Suncorp Stadium having suffered a head injury while tackling wing Marika Koroibete and he has now been stood down for Saturday’s clash in Sydney.It comes in the wake of Tom Curry returning home last week after being concussed in the first Test and England have only escaped a full-blown injury crisis at flanker by the news that Jack Willis has been cleared to train.Squad update from Australia 🇦🇺We wish @maroitoje and Sam Underhill a speedy recovery 💪 pic.twitter.com/BDacrT6bwJ— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) July 11, 2022
RUGBY
BBC

South Africa v Wales: George North says pain worth it for Cape Town decider

Venue: DHL Stadium, Cape Town Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 16:05 BST. Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales Extra - available via BBC Sounds, 882 MW and BBC Sport Online, Radio Cymru plus live text and match report on the BBC Sport website. Wales centre George North says...
WORLD
SkySports

Keith Earls to captain Ireland as Andy Farrell names team to face Maori All Blacks

It comes after Andy Farrell named his side for the second meeting after Ireland were beaten 32-17 in the opening contest. Among the changes sees Stuart McCloskey come into the midfield to accompany skipper Earls, while Michael Lowry enters at full-back. Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley remain unmoved at half-back,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springboks#Wales#South African
BBC

Namibia thump Kenya to reach seventh straight Rugby World Cup

Tries: Conradie 3, Deysel Cons: Loubser, Steenkamp Pens: Loubser 4. Namibia will play at next year's Rugby World Cup for the seventh straight time since their 1999 debut after beating Kenya 36-0 in France on Sunday. Playing in Aix-en Provence in the country that will host the 2023 World Cup,...
SPORTS
BBC

Umesh Yadav: Middlesex sign experienced India bowler

Middlesex have signed experienced India fast bowler Umesh Yadav for the rest of the 2022 season. The 34-year-old will be available for the rest of the club's County Championship and One-Day Cup matches, and is making his debut in their four-day game against Worcestershire. Umesh has played 134 times for...
SPORTS
BBC

County Championship: Glamorgan and Nottinghamshire in even contest

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one) Glamorgan 318 (84.2 overs): Northeast 56; Hutton 4-76 Nottinghamshire 19-0 (9 overs) Nottinghamshire (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (3 pts) by 299 runs with all first-innings wickets standing. Division two leaders Nottinghamshire bowled well to dismiss Glamorgan for 318 on a...
SPORTS
BBC

England coach Eddie Jones happy to silence Australia fans after second Test

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground Date: Saturday, 16 July Kick-off: 10:55 BST. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, the BBC Sport website and mobile app. England head coach Eddie Jones says it was a "great feeling" to silence Australia fans as his side kept the series alive with a 25-17 win in the second Test.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Rory Darge says Scotland have more to come ahead of decider in Argentina

Rory Darge insists there is “a lot more” to come from Scotland after they levelled their three-match Test series with a comprehensive 29-6 win over Argentina in Salta on Saturday.The Scots had lost 26-18 against the Pumas last week but in a reverse of fortunes they ran in four tries through Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson and scored 21 unanswered second-half points.The series will be decided in Santiago del Estero next Saturday and 22-year-old Glasgow flanker Darge told Scottish Rugby’s official Twitter account that Gregor Townsend’s men are focused on winning the series.He said: “It was...
RUGBY
The Independent

Alex Cuthbert ruled out of Wales’ decisive third Test against South Africa

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert is out of the Test series decider against South Africa on Saturday due to a shoulder injury.And Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will hope the bad news ends there as his players prepare for the Cape Town showdown.Captain Dan Biggar took a blow to his shoulder during the 13-12 victory in Bloemfontein and went off just after half-time, while prop Dillon Lewis departed the action with an arm problem.⬇️Update from 🇿🇦Pob lwc with your recovery Cuthy pic.twitter.com/7qYQK36G2N— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 11, 2022Cuthbert was forced off after just 17 minutes, being replaced by Josh...
WORLD
BBC

World Cup League 2: Scotland defeat Namibia by 77 runs in Glasgow

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Titwood, Glasgow. Scotland 258-6 (50 overs): MacLeod 50, Munsey 71*; Erasmus 3-56 Namibia 181 (43 overs) Louwrens 47, Loftie-Eaton 50; Sharif 5-35 Scotland won by 77 runs. Scotland got off to a winning start in the latest round of World Cup League 2...
WORLD
ESPN

England secure flawless victory over Norway, but further tests await

BRIGHTON, England -- It took just 18 minutes for a booming chorus of "It's Coming Home" to start echoing around the American Express Community Stadium on Monday. England were already 2-0 up against main Group A opposition Norway and, despite train issues delaying some fans' arrival at the venue, the mood was positively jubilant.
SOCCER
The Independent

Wales star George North relishing the experience of Test decider in Cape Town

Wales star George North is relishing “the brilliant experience” of a Test series decider against world champions South Africa in Cape Town.North and company have given themselves a chance of winning the three-match series after levelling matters with a 13-12 second Test victory.The Bloemfontein success was Wales’ first win against the Springboks in South Africa, arriving at their 12th attempt.✈️Bloemfontein➡️Cape Town#welshrugby #walesinsouthafrica pic.twitter.com/9ivvmAOdvR— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 10, 2022And it has set up a blistering tour finale, with Wales targeting a feat that appeared pure fantasy just over three months ago when they were beaten at home by...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

740K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy