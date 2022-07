With the commitment from three-star defensive back Kahlil Tate, Iowa’s 2023 recruiting class is now up to 17 pledges overall. Tate joined fellow defensive back commits John Nestor and Zach Lutmer in the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class. Rivals ranks Tate as the nation’s No. 31 safety and the No. 8 prospect from Illinois. Meanwhile, On3 ranks Tate as the No. 69 safety and the No. 13 player from Illinois. 247Sports lists Tate as the country’s No. 69 athlete and the No. 12 recruit from Illinois. Lastly, ESPN ranks Tate as the No. 71 cornerback and the No. 14 player from Illinois. According to Rivals,...

