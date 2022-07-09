ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Arts Festival returns for 36th year

By Alan Gionet
 3 days ago

Black Arts Festival Returns for 36th year 02:41

The Colorado Black Arts Festival is back this weekend with an elaborate offering of culture and art and music.

"Art is life. Art is language. It's food. It's dress. It can be a painting. It can be a sculpture... dance. It can be spoken words," described Perry Ayers, artist and founder of the event now in its 36th year. "Everything we can think of is an art form."

(credit: CBS)

The Festival is laid out on the west side of City Park with booths and tents. There are activities for children and there's a wide variety of art and music and programs.

Art is an important part of education and at a tent children have many different activities said Shondrela Braggs, children's pavilion coordinator.

(credit: CBS)

"It's so different and it is so diverse that there's so many lenses that you can see it through. The festival is always innovating. "Tents, turkey legs and t shirts. It's got to be more than that," explained Ayers.

A parade at 10am Saturday, he promised, would be much more than a procession. It starts at 22nd and Downing and heads east to the park. It will be about, "color and movement and sound," Ayers promised.

(credit: CBS)

There are musical acts throughout the day at the festival, concluding in the evening with funk band The Original Lakeside in the evening. Admission to the festival is free.

More information: https://colbaf.org/

