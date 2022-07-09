ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Wout van Aert takes stage eight Tour glory as Tadej Pogacar extends lead

By Ian Parker
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACy39_0ga9lLrj00

Wout Van Aert and Tadej Pogacar once again took the glory on stage eight of the Tour de France as Van Aert snatched his second victory of the week and Pogacar extended his lead in the yellow jersey.

After hopes of a breakaway success were extinguished as the race moved into Switzerland, Van Aert had the power to beat Michael Matthews in an uphill sprint to the Olympic Stadium in Lausanne , but Pogacar, ever hungry for success, was in the mix too as he came home in third.

And such is the appetite of a rider who has been compared to “The Cannibal” Eddy Merckx in recent days that the 23-year-old tried to fight for what would have been a third stage win in as many days, and sounded disappointed when he could only manage third place.

“It was not that far away but it was a fun game today,” said the UAE Team Emirates rider said. “It was a long day, getting more hot and there were a lot of dangerous points.

“The last climb I liked. For the sprint maybe I hesitated a bit and Van Aert passed me with super speed. For sure I’m a little bit disappointed but third place is still great.”

The Slovenian can console himself with having used bonus seconds to extend his overall lead to 39 seconds from Van Aert’s Jumbo-Visma team-mate Jonas Vingegaard.

The Ineos Grenadiers’ Geraint Thomas sits third, 74 seconds down going into Sunday’s mountain stage to the Portes du Soleil ski resort in Chatel.

This stage into Switzerland looked ideal for a large breakaway to go down the road and contest the honours, but only three riders – Mattia Cattaneo, Frederik Frison and Britain’s Fred Wright – had gone clear before a crash split the peloton.

Pogacar took a tumble but described it as “one of the softest crashes I ever experienced”. Thomas, David Gaudu and Romain Bardet were among those held up, so the pack sat up to allow a regrouping, leaving three-strong break dangling up the road in a doomed mission.

Team BikeExchange-Jayco, working for Matthews, and Van Aert’s Jumbo-Visma squad dragged them back on the roads to Lausanne, but it was UAE Team Emirates squad on the front as Pogacar rode up the 12 per cent ramps of the final climb in third wheel, making this another general classification fight.

Matthews lit up his sprint first but had to settle for a second second place of the Tour while Van Aert added to his stage four win into Calais after spending four days in yellow earlier this week – extending his advantage in the points classification in the process.

“Of course I’m super happy with the points for green up for grabs today,” the Belgian said. “Today was a big chance to take a lot of points from my competitors and I’m really pleased my team put everything into chasing down the breakaway. Then you have to finish it off.”

Pogacar lost team-mate Vegard Stake Laengen before the start, one of two riders along with Geoffrey Bouchard to test positive for Covid-19, but neither that nor that early crash could do anything to shake his grip on the race as he seeks a third consecutive title.

Thomas is hoping the mountains still to come can be the territory where the Ineos Grenadiers – who have Adam Yates in fourth place overall, Tom Pidcock seventh and Dani Martinez 10th, all within two minutes – can use their numbers against him, but the size of the challenge is clear.

“He’s an unbelievable talent,” Thomas said of Pogacar. “He’s lost a team-mate today but I don’t think that’s going to affect him. What can you do? We’ll just try to stay positive and use our numbers later on in the race.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

2022 Tour de France standings

2022 Tour de France standings for the yellow jersey, green jersey, white jersey and polka-dot jersey through stage 9 of 21 …. TOUR DE FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage | Cyclists to Watch. Sprinters (Green Jersey) 1. Wout van Aert (BEL) — 284 points. 2. Fabio Jakobsen...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 8 updates on 186km route from Dole to Lausanne today

Stage eight of the 2022 Tour de France sees the riders head from Dole in France to the Swiss city of Lausanne, finishing with climb to the Olympic Stadium. This might have been one for the sprinters, but for the draggy ascent to the line which will suit the punchier breakaway riders in the bunch.An early intermediate sprint is followed by three categorised climbs through the middle of the 186km route, including the category three Cote des Rousses (6.7km at 5% average gradient) which could offer a launchpad for an attack, before the final category three Cote du Stade Olympique...
CYCLING
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage-by-stage guide, route maps and profiles

The 2022 Tour de France begins in Copenhagen on Friday 1 July and finishes in Paris on Sunday 24 July, where Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar hopes to be wearing yellow and be crowned champion for the third year in a row. Standing in his way is the sheer strength and depth of Dutch team Jumbo-Visma, who carry multiple threats including Pogacar’s national teammate Primoz Roglic and last year’s Tour runner-up, Jonas Vingegaard. Ineos Grenadiers are without their leading light Egan Bernal, the 2019 champion who is still recovering from injury, but they do have the in-form Geraint Thomas fresh from...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Bouchard
Person
Eddy Merckx
Person
Mattia Cattaneo
Person
Geraint Thomas
Person
Wout Van Aert
Person
Romain Bardet
Hypebae

Rapha x Palace Unite for Tour de France Femmes Collection

To celebrate one of the biggest cycling races in the world, London-based streetwear label Palace and performance cycling brand Rapha have teamed up for an all-new collection inspired by the Tour de France. This year, the race is set to be even more special because it marks the first time that women will be able to join the tournament since the ’80s.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour De France#The Uae Team Emirates#Slovenian#The Ineos Grenadiers
The Independent

Euro 2022: Germany and Spain go head-to-head in heavyweight clash

Powerhouses Germany and Spain have a chance to further enhance their Euro 2022 credentials when they go head-to-head on Tuesday evening. The Group B rivals meet at the Brentford Community Stadium with the Germans having launched their campaign with 4-0 victory over Denmark while the Spaniards beat Finland 4-1. Here,...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

740K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy