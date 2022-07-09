ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

3 Draft Disappointments Look to Earn Their Spot on a Loaded Saints Team

By Bob Rose
The Saints head into training camp with a loaded squad. However, don't discount the chances of three former high draft picks looking to resurrect their careers in New Orleans.

Whether national media want to acknowledge it or not, the New Orleans will come into training camp as one of the NFL's most talented teams.

Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, Cameron Jordan, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and Ryan Ramczyk are among the league's best players at their positions. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Paulson Adebo, David Onyemata, Erik McCoy, and Jameis Winston seem poised to take their place among the league's top players.

The Saints also have perhaps the best depth in the NFL. There are starting caliber players at third or fourth on the depth chart at several positions. Earning spots on such a deep team is an uphill climb, but will set up a hotly contested training camp.

Three players who came into the NFL as high draft picks will also be trying to crack the Saints depth chart after disappointing starts to their careers. All three are looking to resurrect their careers after disappointing starts.

TACO CHARLTON, DE

Former Steelers DE Taco Charlton (98) rushes during a 2021 game against Detroit. Credit: neworleanssaints.com

Entering the 2017 NFL Draft, Michigan's Taco Charlton was considered among the top edge rushers of the incoming rookies. He had a standout career for the Wolverines that included 10 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss as a senior. He’d be the fifth edge rusher off the board, ahead of T.J. Watt, taken by Pittsburgh.

Charlton was the 28th overall selection in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Despite some pass rushing skills, the Cowboys released him after just two seasons. He’s played with the Dolphins, Chiefs, and Steelers over the last three years.

Charlton has amassed 11.5 sacks and 38 pressures in limited duty over his career, but is on his fifth team in six seasons. It may seem like he has an uphill battle to make this roster given the outstanding depth at defensive end. However, Charlton has the abilities to resurrect his career and make an impact for the Saints.

At 6’6” and 270-Lbs., Charlton doesn’t have the versatility to play the interior. He’ll also need to improve his positioning and discipline against the run. What he does bring is the ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

Charlton has terrific quickness off the snap for his size and good bend around the edge. When he shows the desire, he also has adequate strength as a bull-rusher to collapse opposing pockets.

Just 27-years-old, Charlton has a chance to jump-start his career with New Orleans. He’ll have to battle through a crowded defensive end position, but has the skills to contribute as a situational pass rusher.

JUSTIN EVANS, S

Jun 14, 2022; New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) during minicamp at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Evans out of Texas A&M in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft with the 50th overall pick. He was the seventh safety chosen, behind current Saint Marcus Maye (39th overall) and Marcus Williams, who went 42nd to New Orleans. Evans was a two-year standout for Texas A&M who recorded 4 interceptions, 8 passes broken up, 5 tackles for loss, and 87 total stops for the Aggies as a senior in 2016.

A starter less than a month into his rookie campaign, Evans flashed the speed, range, and aggressive tackling that attracted the Buccaneers in the draft. He intercepted 3 passes in 2017, tied for the team lead, and broke up six others while recording three tackles for loss. An ankle injury shelved him for the last two regular season games.

Evans started 2018 strong, returning a fumble for a touchdown and recording five tackles in an opening day win at New Orleans. Despite playing in only 10 games, his 59 tackles finished second among Tampa Bay defensive backs. He also had an interception and broke up two passes during the year. Evans suffered a toe injury that caused him to miss six of his team’s final seven contests.

An Achilles injury suffered in practice cost Evans the entire 2019 season. The injury was severe enough to keep him on injured reserve throughout the entire 2020 campaign. Tampa Bay released him near the end of 2020. Evans spent last year out of football while continuing to rehab his foot and Achilles.

Before his injury, Evans was a fast and physical defensive back able to play in a single-high alignment or close to the line of scrimmage. He’s a bit undersized, but is aggressive and packs a punch as a tackler. He also showed outstanding range as a deep safety throughout college and early into his pro career.

Evans, who turns 27 in August, looks to put his injury woes behind him. However, he’ll have a rugged battle to crack a New Orleans safety position that has Maye, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Tyrann Mathieu, and P.J. Williams along with promising rookie Smoke Monday and mini-camp star Bryce Thompson.

Evans once possessed the athleticism to step effectively into slot coverage. Once the pass is thrown, he has the ball skills as a receiver. The Achilles may have affected his once outstanding change of direction. However, he should still have the raw speed to close on plays quickly.

FORREST LAMP, G

Former Chargers G Forrest Lamp (76) against the New Orleans Saints during a 2020 game. Credit: neworleanssaints.com

Lamp was a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, taken by the Chargers with the 38th overall selection out of Western Kentucky. He was the first interior lineman chosen that year, and the fourth offensive lineman overall. A left tackle throughout most of his collegiate career, he was moved inside upon arrival in the NFL.

A torn ACL in his first training camp sidelined Lamp for his entire rookie campaign. He was a little-used reserve in 2018, appearing in only two contests. In 2019, Lamp appeared in seven games, including two starts. However, a broken leg at mid-season ended his year.

Lamp finally earned a starting role for the Chargers in 2020. He also remained healthy for the first time, appearing in an NFL-high 1,174 snaps over 16 games. With Lamp at left guard, the Chargers finished ninth in total offense, including sixth in passing yardage.

Signed by Buffalo as a free agent last season, Lamp was placed on injured reserve late in training camp, then subsequently released. The Saints added him to their practice squad in mid-October. Lamp appeared in one game, logging five snaps on special teams and none on offense. He re-signed with the team this offseason.

A 6’4” and 310-Lb. mauler, Lamp brings starting experience to a New Orleans offensive line decimated by injuries in 2021. Able to play either guard spot or tackle in a pinch, Lamp adds the type of versatility that the Saints value up front. He even took snaps at center during OTA and mini-camp sessions.

Despite the pedigree as former high draft picks, none of these three players will challenge for a starting role. However, this might also be the final opportunity for Taco Charlton, Justin Evans, and Forrest Lamp to carve out an NFL career. They're still young players who had the talent to be drafted within the top-50 players, and now could be extra motivated to be a contributor to a deep New Orleans squad.

