Monroe County, GA

Ga. roofing contractor wanted for swindling customers out of money in Louisiana

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is wanted in a cross-state fraud case.

James Lee Collins Jr. has been charged with six counts of felony swindling in Allen Parish, Louisiana.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office believes he is now staying somewhere in the Middle Georgia area, including Bibb, Crawford and Monroe counties.

Collins owns Choice Roofing LLC located in Roberta, Georgia.

Authorities said he could be using several vehicles, including a 2020 F-150 with Georgia license plate #CSJ6853.

Other possible vehicles include a black 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with license plate #ELT162 or a black, 2021/2022 Infiniti QX80, with a temporary tag.

Anyone with information on Collins whereabouts is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.

Georgia waits for decision on abortion law as president signs executive order over women’s rights Georgia waits to see if a federal appeals court will reinstate the state’s heartbeat abortion law.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 41

Susan Wagner
3d ago

well now he will have a bad name.He won't get very much business.Best to get someone you know from your area and half and half.half now half when finished.

Reply(4)
8
Chris Channell
2d ago

if a credible roofing contractor does the work and the homeowner doesn't pay, they can take a lien out on your house, more people should know this. , if they need money up front they generally don't have the ability to do the job in a professional timely manner.

Reply(3)
4
my2cents
3d ago

Stop paying people before you get the work done, people...

Reply(10)
27
