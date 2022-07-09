ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

July 4 parade attack victim remembered for love of family

By Charles Rex Arbogast Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGOFR_0ga9FnAZ00

Friends, neighbors and dignitaries paid their respects Saturday to the family of Eduardo Uvaldo, one of the seven people who were killed in the attack on a July Fourth parade near Chicago.

Uvaldo, who would have turned 70 on Friday, was a native of Mexico who first moved to the United States when he was 15. In an obituary, he was remembered for his love of his large family — he was survived by his wife, Maria, four daughters, four siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“He was funny, charming, handsome, caring, and most importantly loving,” his obituary read. “His presence brought happiness to each family member.”

Outside the visitation at The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, attendee Lilia Cervantes told reporters that she had known Uvaldo for 20 years and had worked with him for 11 years.

“It’s a very difficult time for family and co-workers,” she said in Spanish. “He was very kind.”

Uvaldo’s wife and 13-year-old grandson, Brian Franco Hogan, were wounded in the attack and are still recovering, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Relative Jesse Palacios attended the private service and called Uvaldo “a happy man,” the newspaper reported.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen him sad,” Palacios said.

Among those who paid their respects Saturday were Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering and Highland Park's police chief, Lou Jogmen.

Uvaldo died Wednesday at an Evanston hospital from wounds suffered during the attack on the parade.

Separate funerals were held Friday for three of the other victims — 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, who, like Uvaldo, was from Waukegan, a city north of Highland Park along the Lake Michigan coast.

Funeral details for the others killed in the attack haven't been made public. Authorities have identified them as 64-year-old Katherine “Katie” Goldstein and a married couple, 35-year-old Irina McCarthy and 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy, who were attending the parade with their 2-year-old son.

Police say the victims were shot at random and that the assailant had no racial or religious motivation.

“This is what I can’t understand: how this keeps happening,” Palacios said, referring to mass shootings in the U.S.

His sister, Ophelia Palacios, said she wonders “what was running through” the shooter's mind.

“Why did he do it?” she asked.

Robert E. Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors expect to bring more charges representing the more than 30 people were wounded in the attack.

Investigators have said Crimo, of neighboring Highwood, legally purchased five weapons and planned the attack for weeks before he climbed onto the roof of a business along the parade route and opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

Investigators reported that Crimo fled the parade by blending in with the fleeing crowd, then drove to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated a second attack. He returned to the Highland Park area and his car was spotted by police.

Questions remain about whether Crimo should have been able to legally purchase firearms in Illinois. Illinois State Police officials have defended the approval of his gun license in December 2019, months after police received reports that he had made suicidal and violent threats.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Highland Park ‘shooter’ Robert Crimo’s dad reveals chilling conversation he had with son hours before July 4 massacre

THE dad of the accused Highland Park shooter has revealed the chilling conversation he had with his son hours before the July 4 massacre. Robert Crimo Jr had discussed the Copenhagen mall shooting on Sunday night with his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, who allegedly went on to kill seven people and injure more than two dozen others during a Fourth of July parade the very next day.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
Fox News

Highland Park shooting attack: There is 'something very troubling' about suspect's parents, Ted Williams says

Fox News contributor and former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams on Wednesday called for an investigation into the parents of the suspect accused of killing at least seven and injuring dozens more at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, telling Fox News that there is "something very troubling" about their past handling of the 21-year-old's violent tendencies leading up to the massacre.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Daughter forced to keep running as mother was shot dead in Highland Park attack: ‘I couldn’t stop’

A Highland Park massacre survivor was forced to leave her dead mother behind and flee to safety as the suspected gunman, identified by police as Robert Crimo, was “still shooting everyone”. Cassie Goldstein, 22, was watching the Independence Day parade with her mother Katherine Goldstein, 64, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park when the shooting began on Monday. “I was standing there with my mom and I heard what I thought were firecrackers firing into the street across from me,” Ms Goldstein said as she recalled the moment when she saw her mother being fatally shot.“And then I...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
State
Wisconsin State
Chicago, IL
Obituaries
City
Madison, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Highwood, IL
City
Evanston, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Waukegan, IL
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene shares photoshopped image of Robert Crimo while pushing baseless shooting claims

Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted to spreading a photoshopped photo as she doubled down on a series of baseless claims about the mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The Georgia representative, a first-term congresswoman who is known for promoting outlandish conspiracy theories, began her bizarre assertions hours after the shooting on Monday when she suggested that suspected gunman Robert Crimo’s rampage could be blamed on illicit drug abuse or the side effects of commonly-used antidepressants. Despite a lack of publicly available evidence indicating Mr Crimo was a drug user of any sort, Ms Greene...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Straus
Person
Juliana Stratton
Person
Kevin Love
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Family of Uvalde victim forced to leave meeting about mass shooting amid claims they ‘intimidated’ people

The family of a child killed in the Uvalde mass shooting was forced to leave a meeting about the massacre after an official complained that they were “intimidated” by them.Journalists, a local chaplain and the relative of a victim were all asked to leave Uvalde City Hall on Monday afternoon ahead of a closed-door hearing before the Texas House of Representatives, according to CNN.CNN reporter Shimon Prokupec tweeted that they were removed “because people are intimidated by us”. “Texas legislators are meeting here with law enforcement behind closed doors,” he tweeted.“The fire marshal also told a local chaplain and father...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Obituary#Funerals#Murder#Violent Crime#The Chicago Sun Times
The Independent

‘I ran from Chicago mass shooting with my two little girls in my arms - don’t blame this on mental illness’

A father who fled a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, with his young daughters in his arms has hit out at anyone who would blame mental illness for such killings. Hunter Stuart was attending a Fourth of July parade in the city north of Chicago with his family on Monday when shots suddenly rang out.The writer grabbed his two girls and ran, later hiding out at a stranger’s home for several hours after becoming separated from his wife amid the chaos.Recounting the moments after the gunman opened fire, the former Huffington Post news editor wrote on Twitter: “I...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has bizarre obsession with the number 47

The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Associated Press

8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother, his family said Friday. Doctors don’t think Cooper Roberts suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest, the family announced in a statement Friday that confirmed he is paralyzed from the waist down. The boy was removed from the ventilator. He is in serious condition and is in a great deal of pain, but improving. He and his twin brother, Luke, loved the Fourth of July parade in their Chicago suburb.
CHICAGO, IL
Distractify

The Plath Family Lost Their 17-Month-Old Son in a Tragic Farming Accident

If you're looking to fill the void that the cancelation of the Duggar's Counting On left behind, then Welcome to Plathsville should be right up your alley. Welcome to Plathsville follows couple Kim and Barry and their nine children as they're raised on their small Georgia farm. The family is very religious and anti-tech, which has naturally piqued the interest of viewers. The series is meant to be a look into the small-town Southern farm life, but it's more outrageous than it sounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

ABC News

735K+
Followers
164K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy