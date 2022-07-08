ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Morrow, Black hair care pioneer, has died

NPR
 3 days ago

Now we're going to remember a pioneer in Black haircare. William Lee Morrow was from Alabama, but he made his name as a barber in San Diego, Calif., after he moved there in 1959. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. In 1962, a family friend returned from studying in Nigeria with a...

www.npr.org

NPR

Sea lions chase away California beachgoers

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sea lions like their space. At a beach in California, two sea lions started chasing people who got too close and woke them. Of course. Video shows the moment of panic. The sea lions waddled after a fleeing crowd before swimming away in the ocean. Nobody was hurt. Experts are using this moment to remind people that sea lions are adorable but insist on a right to sleep. If you want to take pictures, stay 50 feet away.
CALIFORNIA STATE
allthatsinteresting.com

The Story Of Isabella Guzman, The Teen Who Went Viral On TikTok For Stabbing Her Mom 79 Times

In August 2013, Isabella Guzman brutally murdered her mother Yun Mi Hoy inside their Colorado home — then became famous online for her bizarre attitude in the courtroom. In 2013, Isabella Guzman stabbed her mother, Yun Mi Hoy, to death in their Aurora, Colorado home. Seven years later, a video of Guzman in court went viral on TikTok, and she became an internet sensation.
AURORA, CO
Daily Beast

Hells Angels Founder Dies at 83: ‘Know That I Passed Peacefully’

Sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll were in Sonny Barger’s blood. The 83-year-old biker and pop culture icon announced his death Thursday from beyond the grave: “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone...Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones. Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor.” Barger founded the original 1957 Hells Angels chapter in Oakland, California, and was known for being the face of its subsequent counterculture movement characterized by beards, denim, crime, and motorcycles. The Hells Angels were consistently investigated by the feds for criminal enterprise and racketeering. His former lawyer confirmed to The Washington Post that Barger died of liver cancer.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hair#Curly Hair#Black People#Straight Hair#African#Pentagon
HollywoodLife

Toddler Aiden McCarthy, 2, Left Orphaned After Both Parents Killed in Highland Park Massacre

Two-year-old Aiden McCarthy has been left orphaned following the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Both his parents, Kevin McCarthy, 37, and Irina McCarthy, 35, were shot and killed alongside five other parade watchers that day, per The Washington Times. Aiden was protected by strangers following the horrific tragedy and was reunited with family members the following day after his image was shared on social media with a plea for information regarding the boy’s relatives. Aiden is now under the care of his grandparents and a GoFundMe has been set up for him.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Oxygen

Neighbor Named As Suspect In Teen Farmer Dylan Rounds' Disappearance

A neighbor believed to have been squatting near the farm of missing teenager Dylan Rounds has been named a suspect in the case. James Brenner, a 58-year-old man already in custody on federal firearms charges, was officially named a suspect in Rounds’ disappearance Thursday in a joint statement from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

A sunrise trek to a fire tower in N.Y.'s Adirondack Mountains

An NPR reporter takes an early mountain trip up one of New York's Adirondack mountains. (This piece originally aired July 6, 2022, on All Things Considered.) OK, let's take a few minutes to get outside because it's summer hiking season. In New York's Adirondack Mountains, some of the most popular views are from historic fire towers. NPR's Brian Mann made the trek to a tower on the summit of Hurricane Mountain, leaving early enough to see the sunrise. He sent us this audio postcard.
LIFESTYLE
NPR

With 'Dear Poetry' podcast, journalist finds reprieve from burnout

And finally today, you know we love poetry. And a new podcast says it might even be able to fix your problems. The "Dear Poetry" podcast is like a poetry advice column where listeners call in and share something that's troubling them. Then a guest poet or author finds a poem that connects with the listener's situation. One caller expressed his worries for humanity, and author Cheryl Strayed responded with "Good Bones" by Maggie Smith.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NPR

Native Americans tell Haaland their stories of being forced into boarding schools

Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Ramona Klein, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, about a listening tour among Native Americans by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland kicked off a listening tour yesterday to hear the stories of Native American students who were forced to attend boarding schools. In May, her department released a report showing that for close to 200 years, the U.S. operated or oversaw these schools. It found that students went through extensive sexual, physical and mental abuse. We talked to Ramona Klein, who is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, based in North Dakota. She was forced to attend one of those schools as a child. Before we start, I should mention this interview refers to physical and sexual abuse of children and may be disturbing to listeners. I asked her to describe the day she began attending the school when she was just 7.
EDUCATION
NPR

Hide the wine! I'm hosting my first Eid al-Adha feast

Editor's note: This story first published in 2019. A few days ago, my dad gave me a call. "When we land in D.C., it's going to be Eid al-Adha," he said. "You know, the one where we eat kharouf." No, I did not know. I had never observed the Muslim...
FESTIVAL

