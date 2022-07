This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Houston hotel restaurants are no longer just a convenience for out-of-towners; some have won over Houston foodies with their tantalizing dishes and drinks. And many Houston hotels offer advantages: stunning settings, fine art, beautiful decor and furnishings and easy parking. Diners also benefit from the ability of hotel chefs to please the palates of demanding international guests.

