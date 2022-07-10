ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pharmacists can now prescribe some COVID-19 medications

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zw1OF_0ga8Wfdv00

Qualifying patients can now skip a trip to the doctor and get medication for COVID-19 treatment from a pharmacist.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revised the emergency use authorization for Paxlovid — which is a combination of two drugs, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir — to allow state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid to eligible patients.

Like the physician, pharmacists will do a patient assessment before prescribing Paxlovid.

“The FDA recognizes the important role pharmacists have played and continue to play in combating this pandemic,” said Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director for the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research said in a statement.

“Since Paxlovid must be taken within five days after symptoms begin, authorizing state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid could expand access to timely treatment for some patients who are eligible to receive this drug for the treatment of COVID-19,” Cavazzoni stated.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID treatment pill on Dec. 22. The FDA also authorized the Merck COVID pill on Dec. 23.

The federal government is providing the COVID-19 oral antiviral treatments at no cost to people as cases of are rising in Florida. The new COVID-19 sub-variants, BA.4 and BA.5 are behind the latest new surge in South Florida, according to the CDC. The new variants originate from South Africa and are now in South Florida.

Patients can call their local pharmacy to verify the drug is available for the pharmacist to prescribe.

The medications are available at the North Port and Port Charlotte Walmart pharmacies. For weeks, the North Port Walmart pharmacy was fully stocked with the two medications.

Patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and want to know if they are eligible should bring electronic or printed health records less than 12 months old, including the most recent reports of laboratory blood work for the state-licensed pharmacist to review for kidney or liver problems.

State-licensed pharmacists can also receive the information through the patient’s health care provider.

Patients should also provide a list of all medications they are taking, including over-the-counter drugs so the state-licensed pharmacist can screen for any potentially serious interactions with Paxlovid.

Paxlovid is authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 and older, weighing about 88 pounds) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, according to the FDA.

Three pills are taken twice daily for a total of five days. Each carton contains 30 tablets divided in five daily-dose blister cards.

The Merck COVID pill is taken twice a day, for five days.

Both medications must be taken within five days of COVID symptom onset to be effective.

Patients in the authorized population who report a positive home test result from a rapid antigen diagnostic test, or a positive PCR test, to their provider are eligible for Paxlovid under the new rules.

Confirmation of a positive home rapid antigen diagnostic test with additional direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, such as a PCR, is not required.

Antibody tests are not considered to be direct SARS-CoV-2 viral tests.

Merck Molnupiravir is authorized for adults 18 or older with who have a positive COVID-19 test and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate, the CDC states.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Cdc#Covid
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy