Pharmacists can now prescribe some COVID-19 medications

Qualifying patients can now skip a trip to the doctor and get medication for COVID-19 treatment from a pharmacist.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revised the emergency use authorization for Paxlovid — which is a combination of two drugs, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir — to allow state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid to eligible patients.

Like the physician, pharmacists will do a patient assessment before prescribing Paxlovid.

“The FDA recognizes the important role pharmacists have played and continue to play in combating this pandemic,” said Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director for the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research said in a statement.

“Since Paxlovid must be taken within five days after symptoms begin, authorizing state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid could expand access to timely treatment for some patients who are eligible to receive this drug for the treatment of COVID-19,” Cavazzoni stated.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID treatment pill on Dec. 22. The FDA also authorized the Merck COVID pill on Dec. 23.

The federal government is providing the COVID-19 oral antiviral treatments at no cost to people as cases of are rising in Florida. The new COVID-19 sub-variants, BA.4 and BA.5 are behind the latest new surge in South Florida, according to the CDC. The new variants originate from South Africa and are now in South Florida.

Patients can call their local pharmacy to verify the drug is available for the pharmacist to prescribe.

The medications are available at the North Port and Port Charlotte Walmart pharmacies. For weeks, the North Port Walmart pharmacy was fully stocked with the two medications.

Patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and want to know if they are eligible should bring electronic or printed health records less than 12 months old, including the most recent reports of laboratory blood work for the state-licensed pharmacist to review for kidney or liver problems.

State-licensed pharmacists can also receive the information through the patient’s health care provider.

Patients should also provide a list of all medications they are taking, including over-the-counter drugs so the state-licensed pharmacist can screen for any potentially serious interactions with Paxlovid.

Paxlovid is authorized for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 and older, weighing about 88 pounds) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death, according to the FDA.

Three pills are taken twice daily for a total of five days. Each carton contains 30 tablets divided in five daily-dose blister cards.

The Merck COVID pill is taken twice a day, for five days.

Both medications must be taken within five days of COVID symptom onset to be effective.

Patients in the authorized population who report a positive home test result from a rapid antigen diagnostic test, or a positive PCR test, to their provider are eligible for Paxlovid under the new rules.

Confirmation of a positive home rapid antigen diagnostic test with additional direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, such as a PCR, is not required.

Antibody tests are not considered to be direct SARS-CoV-2 viral tests.

Merck Molnupiravir is authorized for adults 18 or older with who have a positive COVID-19 test and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate, the CDC states.