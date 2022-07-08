ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Apply for the Religions & Public Life Graduate Fellowship

duke.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year, Religions and Public Life at the Kenan Institute for Ethics funds a Graduate Student Working Group that explores a theme related to religion’s role in contemporary society. In response to the global shifts of 2022, this year’s theme will be “Religion, Peace and War.”....

sites.duke.edu

Upworthy

This hymnal is helping LGBTQ+ Christians keep the faith: 'Churches must state who is welcome'

For many folks in the queer community who grew up in Christian households, faith can be a complex subject. Jeannette Lindholm, a professor and hymn writer based in Salem, Massachusetts, was raised in an evangelical Christian church. While she has incredible memories of religious music, her early years of faith were marred by a strong dissonance. This is because her hometown, congregation and even her family considered her sexuality a sin. To change experiences of faith for other LGTBQ+ folks, Lindholm has dedicated her life to studying music, feminism and theology. She has since contributed to a collection of LGBTQ+-affirming hymns compiled by the Hymn Society, a 100-year-old institution for religious music, CNN reports.
SALEM, MA
Deseret News

What does ‘Judeo-Christian’ mean?

On the right, the phrase “Judeo-Christian” has become like a password: It’s a short, fast way to prove your conservative ilk. “We believe that America’s destiny depends on upholding the Judeo-Christian values and principles of our nation’s founding,” said former President Donald Trump recently at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Nashville, Tennessee.
MSNBC

Whitewashing slavery isn't education; it's propaganda

In the latest saga of the misguided attacks on “critical race theory,” a group of educators given the assignment of recommending curriculum changes to the Texas State Board of Education proposed that American slavery be described to second grade social studies classes as “involuntary relocation.” If the educators suggesting such phrasing thought they were improving the curriculum, they should know they are doing the opposite. Framing slavery as simply “involuntary relocation” is not only reductionist, but it is also an egregious attempt to whitewash American history that disregards the terror and brutality of slavery.
Interesting Engineering

Tibetan monks demonstrate a surprising evolutionary advantage

Why would someone join an institution that removed the option of family life and required them to be celibate? Reproduction, after all, is at the very heart of the evolution that shaped us. Yet many religious institutions around the world require exactly this. The practice has led anthropologists to wonder how celibacy could have evolved in the first place.
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Ethics
psychologytoday.com

The Puritans Are Back: Did They Ever Leave?

We may be experiencing the most profound Puritan revival in our history. Puritan culture influences contemporary behavior and beliefs when we see book bannings and an assault on the separation of church and state. The poor and homeless are often victims of Puritan revivals. Women are especially vulnerable during Puritan...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Psalms, Hymns, and Spiritual Songs: A Christian Home

I have been writing these hymn commentaries for about seven years, now, and I have tried to present interesting and edifying illustrations, stories about the faith and struggles of the authors, or the importance of the hymns in church history. This hymn does none of that. This is the most difficult hymn commentary I have ever written.
psychologytoday.com

Paranormal Experiences Are the Norm, Not the Exception

A new study published in Spirituality in Clinical Practice explains that an individual experiencing hauntings and ghostly experiences may have haunted people phenomena. “Haunting phenomena are complex intertwined phenomena involving personality, ideology, culture, and previous experience towards making sense of an event or series of events deemed haunting,” explains psychologist Brian Laythe.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

One in Christ

Critical race theory teaches that there are races that are oppressors and races that are oppressed. This is not what God intended, it is not what the Bible teaches. We are all one race. We may differ in the genetic expression of skin color and physical characteristics but we are all the same race. In Genesis 3:20 we are told that Adam named his wife Eve (Hebrew for “life” or “living”) because “She was the mother of all of the living.” Paul in Acts 17:26 taught that “God made from one man (father or blood) every nation (race) of mankind to live on all the face of the earth.” If we are all descendants of the first man and woman, then we are all one family and one race.
