Sasha awarded honorary degree from university he first DJ’d at

By April Clare Welsh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSasha has been awarded an honorary degree from the university he first DJ’d at. Following a performance on the Glade stage at Glastonbury 2022 (24th June), the legendary DJ and producer stepped into an academic gown on Tuesday (5th July) to receive the degree from his hometown university in Bangor,...

