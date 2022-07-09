ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver opening up its libraries and recreation centers as cooling stations

By Marissa Armas
 3 days ago

Hottest days of the summer are here. Here's how communities are helping residents

Coloradans are gearing up for extreme heat this weekend as Denver and several other cities are expected to experience the hottest days of the summer so far.

"I'm hot now," said Gayle Cisneros. "I wanna go jump in a pool and stay in there all day."

Coloradans like Gayle and her husband Charles are already thinking of ways to stay cool as the state prepares for this heat wave.

Saturday and Sunday could bring up to 100 degree weather, and the safety of the community during times like this is critical.

"I think of hydration, lots of ice and sun screen and be safe," Charles said.

(credit: CBS)

The City and County of Denver are opening up its libraries and recreation centers as cooling stations for people looking for some relief this weekend. They'll be open for regular business hours and free to the community.

"The best thing to do is to be able to stay inside, especially during the heat of the day, and out of the sun, and if you can be in somewhere that has air conditioning," said Sterling McLaren, the chief medical officer, with the City and County of Denver. "We want to make sure everybody has access to a safe place to stay comfortable and stay healthy."

(credit: CBS)

A city spokesperson said all its libraries and recreation centers will be open with the exception of Central Library, Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library and Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library.

Health experts said people should avoid outdoor activities or perform activities during cooler hours, stay hydrated throughout the day avoiding caffeine and alcohol, and take cool showers or baths to cool down.

(credit: CBS)

Charles that this weekend he and Gayle may swing by a cooling center if they can't stay cool enough.

"I welcome it with open arms and I'm glad it's summer time. Drink a lot of ice water, and enjoy it cause it ain't going to be forever," he said.

The city of Aurora will also open several cooling stations around the city. For more on that visit: https://www.auroragov.org/residents/neighborhood_resources/emergency_cooling_stations

Monday is the coolest day in about two weeks, don't expect it to last

After 100 degree heat along the Front Range over the weekend, Monday will be pleasantly cooler.Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler on Monday compared to Saturday and Sunday. Denver officially reached 100 degrees on Saturday which set a new record high temperature for July 9. Sunday was even hotter with 101 degrees which was just shy of the record from July 10, 2016 which is 102 degrees.Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 80s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins which is almost 10 degrees below normal for the middle of July and the coolest weather in...
DENVER, CO
Denver Weather: 90 degree heat returns on Tuesday and stays for more than a week

After a brief break from intense summer heat on Monday, above normal temperatures return on Tuesday and continue for at least the next 7-10 days. Triple digit heat plagued the Front Range last weekend so pleasantly cooler weather in the lower 80s was welcome in Denver on Monday. Tuesday will be at least 10 degrees warmer than Monday and temperatures will climb at least another 5 degrees for Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
'I was terrified': Denver woman witnesses mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park

A Denver woman is among more than 100 survivors of various mass shootings who will be marching in the nation's capital Wednesday to demand a ban on assault rifles. It comes a week after a gunman open fire on parade-goers in Taryn Covrigaru's hometown of Highland Park, Illinois. Despite moving to Denver in 2008, she has gone to the annual parade almost every year of her life, including this year.  "It was hugging family and waving to childhood friends and chatting with former classmates," Covrigaru said.  As she and her children soaked it all in last Monday, the sound of gunshots...
DENVER, CO
Input welcome on proposal to open trails to e-bikes in Boulder

Boulder city officials welcome community input on allowing e-bikes on 34 miles of open space trails. The current policy prohibits e-bikes on any open space trails.Now, officials are seeking input from the public about what should be done. They've come up with alternatives.City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks also will hold special hours to answer questions on July 20, between noon and 2 p.m., and on July 26 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The office is located at 2520 55th Street.Community members can also provide feedback online on City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks' preliminary e-bike proposal through Monday, Aug. 8.
BOULDER, CO
Denver's e-bike rebate program hits digital roadblock amid high demand

A rush of interest in Denver's e-bike rebate program overwhelmed the city's website Monday morning, forcing many applicants to wait hours - if they were able to make it through at all. The city apologizes for the frustration and said it will still honor the applications of users who were stuck in the verification process. Half of the 2,000 new e-bike rebates made available were to go to income-qualified residents. However, due to the high volume of interest, the city said it is only accepting income-qualified applications at this time. "We're trying to help as many people as possible," said...
DENVER, CO
James Webb Telescope carries a lot of technology created in Colorado

More images are coming out from the James Webb Space Telescope this week. The Webb, which carries a lot of technology created in Colorado, was launched just before Christmas in 2021. It is now in orbit close to a million miles away, doing its work away from the heat and the light of earth. "The James Webb has a dark sky," observed Dr. Jon Bally, an astrophysicist and professor emeritus at The University of Colorado at Boulder. Keeping the telescope in a one year, earth-like orbit around the sun allows the telescope to shield itself from the sun and earth's...
BOULDER, CO
Prepare for overnight construction work on Peña Boulevard

Denver International Airport started its annual maintenance period on Peña Boulevard. Crews will repair and replace concrete between Tower Road and the Jackson Gap.Drivers heading to the airport can expect single or double-lane closures during the overnight hours. Work will happen on Sundays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.Work is expected to last through the end of August.
DENVER, CO
