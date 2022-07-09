Texas DPS investigating fatal crash on I-45 service road

What started as a verbal argument at the bar of the Outback Steakhouse in Shenandoah ended up as a shooting in the parking lot. According to Shenandoah Police, they were called Sunday evening just before 8 pm to a shots fired call at the Outback Steakhouse on I-45 and Vision Park in Shenandoah. As units arrived they were alerted to a shooting victim driving a pickup with bullet holes that had just arrived at the emergency room of Methodist Hospital on I-45 and SH 242. Police say an argument between two men started at the bar. The argument spilled into the parking lot. As one of the males involved in the argument left the parking lot, the other male retrieved a pistol and started firing at the vehicle. Shell casings littered the parking lot. The male who drove himself to Methodist was later transferred to Memorial Hermann Woodlands in critical condition. Montgomery County Crime Scene units assisted Shenandoah with the investigation as did the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. As of midnight investigators were still on the scene talking with the shooter. At the time of the shooting the parking lot was full as well as the restaurant with customers. Many were forced to wait hours to retrieve their vehicles which were parked in what was part of the crime scene. Others called UBER to leave the scene. Shenandoah plans to update later tonight or in the morning with additional details.

