Madisonville, TX

Texas DPS investigating fatal crash on I-45 service road

By Katherine Griffith
KWTX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 7

melissa_comeaux2000
3d ago

That's 😢 because how some people don't be. paying attention when driving.Stephen Harris loss his life for nothing.my 🙏🙏ers & condolences goes out to the family & friends of Stephen Harris R.I.P.

Reply
2
Fatherfiguredadbod
3d ago

the semi trailer was driving too slow.and firther investigations will prove he was parked, but it was his truckee's fault for not parking appropriately to the point where drivers not paying atrention are safe to drive as they please. if they could get record of the deceased phone logs, u would find texting was involved

Reply(1)
3
Carla Leach
3d ago

Some people don’t know how to drive . Prayers for his family and friends 🙏🙏

Reply
8
Community Policy