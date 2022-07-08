ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Journal-Constitution subpoenaed over leaked call in Trump investigation

By Oriana Gonzalez
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been subpoenaed by prosecutors in Fulton County, who have launched a criminal investigation into former President Trump's efforts to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 elections. Driving the news:...

