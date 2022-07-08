Atlanta Journal-Constitution subpoenaed over leaked call in Trump investigation

Data: Bren­nan Center for Justice; Map: Baidi Wang/AxiosThere are no high court justices who identify as a person of color in 20 states, while women make up less than a quarter of the bench in 10 states, according to data from the Brennan Center for Justice, reported by Axios' Stef Kight. Zoom in: 48% of Georgia's population are people of color, but just two of its nine state Supreme Court justices, or 22%, are. 44% of Georgia's Supreme Court justices are women, to the state's 51% female population. One third of Georgia’s population is Black, but just one state Supreme Court justice, Verda Colvin, is.Latino people account for 10.2% of Georgia's population, but the state has no Latino supreme court justices. Of note: Georgia's 22% makeup of justices of color is slightly above the 18% national figure, and its number of female justices is higher than the 41% national rate. The big picture: Georgia's state Supreme Court has seen a major change in its gender breakdown in recent years. When Gov. Brian Kemp took office, just one of nine of the justices was a woman. Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Nicki Camberg/Axios

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO