ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants Leonard Williams Earns Honorable Mention in ESPN's "Top 10" Poll

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaMxo_0ga7bpgt00

Williams posted his best statistical season with the Giants in 2021. Unfortunately, it wasn't nearly enough to help salvage Big Blue's season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is currently rolling out the result of a unit-by-unit poll of coaches and football executives that identifies the top ten players league-wide at each spot.

Thus far, however, the Giants have not had a player land in the top 10 of the results published, though defensive lineman Leonard Williams did receive an honorable mention within the interior defensive linemen group .

Noted Fowler:

Williams had a solid 2021 season with 6.5 sacks and 81 tackles on a bad Giants defense. Many evaluators agree he'd be in the top five based on talent. "He's got more athleticism than most," an AFC executive said. "He's underachieved somewhat, but he's on a bad football team. Talented dude." Williams' 6.2% pass rush win rate (111th in the NFL) last season was unimpressive.

While it's hard to pinpoint many bright spots on a team that only managed four wins last season, Williams was indeed a valuable contributor. He even went so far as to play through a late-season triceps issue suffered in Week 14 that initially was feared to be season-ending.

He produced his best statistical season as a pro, but impact-wise, 2020 was his high-water mark. His 81 tackles were a career-high, but his sacks were down from last year’s career-high 11.5 to 6.5, as were his quarterback hurries and hits.

He also went eight straight games without a sack until the final week when he wrapped up the quarterback off an inside rush. But his run defense, a strength, really suffered. He did produce an 8-tackle effort in Week 17 and never stopped hustling or working, but it was obvious he wasn’t the same player.

Still, Williams toughed it out, contributing in 76 percent of the defensive snaps despite the sinking ship that was the Giants' 2021 season. He could have easily made a business decision and shut himself down.

Still, his refusal to come off the field is a true testament to his character and a comfort to know that the Giants have such a player on the roster--even if the NFL types think he's unworthy of top-10 status among his peers at his position group.

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Vikings, Kirk Cousins get last laugh in Baker Mayfield trade

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings got the last laugh in the Baker Mayfield trade. There was a time where the Carolina Panthers may have inquired about Kirk Cousins’ availability, but in the aftermath of the Baker Mayfield trade with the Cleveland Browns, it is Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings who got the last laugh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BillsDigest

Josh Allen Going Backwards? Weird 'Concern' About Bills QB

The Buffalo Bills roster has the potential to be legitimate Super Bowl favorites this season. This comes as no surprise, as the Bills had the NFL's top defense last season and perhaps the league's most explosive offense. However, there are suggestions in some media quarters about the superstar QB Josh Allen regressing, and the departure of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is the main reason why.
BUFFALO, NY
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Training Camp Player Preview: WR David Sills V

New York Giants receiver David Sills V is only 26 years old, but he might seem older given that he’s been in the football spotlight for over a decade. In 2010, when Sills was in the seventh grade, he committed to play quarterback for USC. Of course, by the time Sills got to college, the coach who offered him a spot (Lane Kiffin) was no longer at USC. Sills and his family decided to de-commit in June 2014.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Honorable Mention#American Football#Afc
ClutchPoints

Key Saints position group to make biggest impact in 2022 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints will lean a lot on their defense this coming 2022 NFL season, and their secondary unit will be the anchor. Through both free agency and the NFL Draft, New Orleans has done a good job this summer of improving several key areas. Though not technically finished, the Saints have finished the […] The post Key Saints position group to make biggest impact in 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RamDigest

Rams Ranked by SI: '12 Teams That Can Actually Win the Super Bowl'

Given the fact that they've actually done it, there is nothing controversial about saying the Los Angeles Rams are a true contender. So Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr, who just produced his annual list of a dozen teams "that can win the Super Bowl,'' isn't trying to be controversial. He's just trying to be accurate.
NFL
brownsnation.com

2 Browns Players Named In NFL.com’s All Rookie Team

The 2022 NFL regular season is still two months away but it’s already time to pull out the prediction machine. Chad Reuter, a draft analyst at NFL.com, recently published his projections for the 2022 Defensive and Specialist All-Rookie Team. Reuter’s list includes two rookies for the Cleveland Browns.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Free Agent Signing Tracker

When 12:00 PM EST rolls around on Wednesday, July 13, NHL teams will be allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts to bolster their lineups for the 2022-23 seasons and beyond. THW has you covered with this live tracker that will be updated throughout as the signings are made official.
NHL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' Grover Stewart Team's Most Underrated Player?

They say that it's the quiet ones that you have to worry about, which also translates to the football field. Some of the best, most respected players in the league are underrated weapons who don't rake in the rewards or recognition but show up week in and week out and are relied upon by their teammates and coaches.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy