Carlos Santana, 74, suddenly collapsed onstage at a concert on Tuesday night, July 5. The “Somewhere in Heaven” musician was performing a set at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, Michigan, and according to WDIV-TV, medical workers appeared onstage around 10:00 PM local time. Per a Tweet by Fox 2 Detroit reporter Roop Raj, the audience was “asked to pray for him because of a ‘serious medical’ issue.” Carlos Santana’s rep tells HollywoodLife that following the incident, “He is resting and doing very well.”

