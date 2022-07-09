ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

This Nantucket House Could Be the Most Expensive One Ever Sold on the Island

Cover picture for the articleA Nantucket waterfront compound is being listed at a potentially record-setting $56 million. Built in 2008, the house is an eye-popping 15,332 square feet, and comes with a property of nearly four acres of land, according to the listing. The compound includes 10 bedrooms, seven bathrooms...

falmouthvisitor.com

Where to Find the Best Scoop of Ice Cream in the Falmouth Area

Eating a high quality ice cream cone is truly a quintessential Cape Cod experience. Whatever your plans are for your summer day, there’s always a way to include ice cream! So the next question is: where can I get the best ice cream around? If you are staying in the Falmouth area, we have narrowed the vast array of choices down to a select few. We tried many scoops from many different venues and here is the list we assembled.
FALMOUTH, MA
NBC Connecticut

Historic Hotel in Heart of Nantucket Dating to 1600s Destroyed in Massive Fire

Heavy flames engulfed the more than 388-year-old historic Veranda House hotel early Saturday morning on Nantucket, and Massachusetts fire officials are investigating. The extensive damage caused the Veranda House and the nearby Chapman House to close, the hotels' parent company Nantucket Resort Collection said in a written statement. The fire...
NANTUCKET, MA
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: My Summers with a Serial Killer -- A Massachusetts True Crime Story

About The Book: Growing up on Cape Cod in the 1960s, Liza Rodman was a lonely little girl. During the summers, while her mother worked days in a local motel and danced most nights in the Provincetown bars, her babysitter -- the kind, handsome handyman at the motel where her mother worked -- took her and her sister on adventures in his truck. He bought them popsicles and together, they visited his “secret garden” in the Truro woods. To Liza, he was one of the few kind, understanding, and safe adults in her life. But there was one thing she didn’t know; their babysitter was a serial killer. Though Tony Costa’s gruesome case made screaming headlines in 1969 and beyond, Liza never made the connection between her friendly babysitter and the infamous killer of numerous women, including four in Massachusetts, until decades later. Haunted by nightmares and horrified by what she learned, Liza became obsessed with the case. Now, she and co-writer Jennifer Jordan reveal “a suspenseful portrayal of murderous madness in tandem with a child’s growing loneliness, neglect, and despair, a narrative collision that will haunt” you long after you finish it.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts woman delivers baby during family's Brewster camping trip

BREWSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts family's camping trip on Cape Cod turned into a trip none of them will soon forget. In a big surprise, the baby's mother, Olga Nikitina, gave birth inside the family's tent during the camping trip. Baby Eva was born in the early morning hours...
capecod.com

Harwich, Mashpee Police warn of text message scam

HARWICH – Harwich Police are warning about a scam after two residents of Chatham contacted them to report receiving text messages this morning. The texts state that the sender is the “Harwich Police” and the message asks people to click on a link to purchase T-shirts for $10.
HARWICH, MA
WCVB

Rape kit tested 10 years after Massachusetts assault yields a match

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The rape kit taken in 2012 from a 16-year-old sexual assault victim in Massachusetts was not tested until recently. When it was, there was a match. The arrest in the New Bedford rape is now the second sexual assault that Bristol County prosecutors say they have solved through the District Attorney's Office initiative to find and test rape kits that were not tested for DNA.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Bittersweet beware: Volunteers remove invasive species at conservation land

Volunteers gathered along the side of Main Street on Saturday morning with a monumental task: to begin pulling, cutting back and removing invasive plants from the Wareham Land Trust’s Stoney Run property. The property, located near the intersection of Main Street and Tremont Road and roughly behind Cyd’s Grab...
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

5 Investigates: Why victim in Massachusetts domestic abuse case faced felony charges

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Shauna Fopiano, of Massachusetts, is the victim of a case of alleged domestic violence. She has a restraining order against her husband. But when she walked into a Plymouth courthouse earlier this month, she was a defendant facing eight counts of unlawful wiretapping for secretly recording her husband, the same man accused of abusing her.
PLYMOUTH, MA

