Duluth, MN – St. Cloud (30-8) got the bats going late to knock off Duluth (21-17) and win its fifth straight game to start the second half of the season. In a 5-3 victory, it took a few innings for the bats to get going, but the Rox stepped up in the fifth inning to tie the game at two behind four hits in the inning. Brice Matthews (Nebraska) brought in the game-tying run with a base hit up the middle.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO