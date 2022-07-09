ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Gas lines and scuffles: Sri Lanka faces humanitarian crisis

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI and PAUL WISEMAN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JOVdL_0ga6qpIT00

Chamila Nilanthi is tired of all the waiting. The 47-year-old mother of two spent three days lining up to get kerosene in the Sri Lankan town of Gampaha, northeast of the capital, Colombo. Two weeks earlier she spent three days in a queue for cooking gas — but came home with none.

“I am totally fed up, exhausted,’’ she said. “I don’t know how long we have to do this.’’

A few years ago Sri Lanka’s economy was growing strongly enough to provide jobs and financial security for most . It's now in a state of collapse, dependent on aid from India and other countries as its leaders desperately try to negotiate a bailout with the International Monetary Fund.

The collapse has led to political turmoil and protests, and on Saturday demonstrators stormed the residences of both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. The speaker of Parliament later said Rajapaksa had agreed to resign Wednesday, and Wickremesinghe said he too would step down once a new government is formed.

What’s happening in this South Asian island nation of 22 million is worse than the usual financial crises seen in the developing world: It's a complete economic breakdown that has left people struggling to buy food, fuel and other necessities and resulted in unrest and violence.

“It really is veering quickly into a humanitarian crisis,’’ said Scott Morris, a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development in Washington.

Such disasters are more commonly seen in poorer countries, in sub-Saharan Africa or in war-torn Afghanistan. In middle-income countries such as Sri Lanka, they are rarer but not unheard of: 6 million Venezuelans have fled their oil-rich country to escape a seemingly unending political crisis that has devastated the economy.

Indonesia, once touted as an “Asian Tiger’’ economy, endured Depression-level deprivation in the late 1990s that led to riots and political unrest and swept away a strongman who had held power for three decades. The country now is a democracy and a member of the Group of 20 biggest industrial economies.

Sri Lanka’s crisis is largely the result of staggering economic mismanagement combined with fallout from the pandemic, which along with 2019 terrorism attacks devastated its important tourism industry. The coronavirus crisis also disrupted the flow of remittances from Sri Lankans working abroad.

The government took on big debts and slashed taxes in 2019, depleting the treasury just as COVID-19 hit. Foreign exchange reserves plummeted, leaving Sri Lanka unable to pay for imports or defend its beleaguered currency, the rupee.

Ordinary Sri Lankans — especially the poor — are paying the price. They wait for days for cooking gas and petrol in lines that can extend more than 2 kilometers (1.2 miles). Sometimes, like Chamila Nilanthi, they go home with nothing.

At least 16 people have died so far waiting for gasoline. One was a 63-year-old man found inside his vehicle on the outskirts of Colombo. Unable to get fuel, some have given up driving and resorted to bicycles or public transportation to get around.

The government has closed urban schools and some universities and is giving civil servants every Friday off for three months to conserve fuel and allow them time to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

Food price inflation is running at 57%, according to government data, and 70% of Sri Lankan households surveyed by UNICEF last month reported cutting back on food consumption. Many families rely on government rice handouts and donations from charities and generous individuals.

Unable to find cooking gas, many Sri Lankans are turning to kerosene stoves or cooking over open fires.

Affluent families can use electric induction ovens for cooking, unless the power is out. But most Sri Lankans can’t afford those stoves or higher electric bills.

Sri Lankans furious over fuel shortages have staged protests, blocked roads and confronted police. Fights have broken out when some try to jump ahead in fuel lines. Police have attacked unruly crowds.

One night in June, a soldier was seen assaulting a police officer at a fuel station in a dispute over gasoline distribution. The police officer was hospitalized. The police and military are separately investigating the incident.

The crisis is a crushing blow to Sri Lanka’s middle class, estimated to account for 15% to 20% of the country’s urban population. Until it all came apart, they enjoyed financial security and increasing standards of living.

Such a reversal is not unprecedented. In fact, it looks like what happened to Indonesia in the late 1990s.

The U.S. Agency for International Development — which runs aid projects for poor countries — was preparing to close up shop in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta; the country didn’t seem to need the help. “As one of the Asian Tigers, it had worked its way off the aid list,’’ said Jackie Pomeroy, an economist who worked on a USAID project in the Indonesian government before joining the World Bank in Jakarta.

But then a financial crisis — triggered when Thailand suddenly devalued its currency in July 1997 to combat speculators — swept across East Asia. Plagued by widespread corruption and weak banks, Indonesia was hit especially hard. Its currency plummeted against the U.S. dollar, forcing Indonesian companies to cough up more rupiahs to pay back dollar-denominated loans.

Businesses closed. Unemployment soared. Desperate city dwellers returned to the countryside where they could grow their own food. The Indonesian economy shrank more than 13% in 1998, a Depression-level performance.

Desperation turned to rage and demonstrations against the government of Suharto, who had ruled Indonesia with an iron fist since 1968. “It very quickly rolled into scenes of political unrest,’’ Pomeroy said. “It became an issue of political transition and Suharto.’’ The dictator was forced out in May 1998, ending autocratic rule.

Although they live in a democracy, many Sri Lankans blame the politically dominant Rajapaksa family for the disaster. “It’s their fault, but we have to suffer for their mistakes,” said Ranjana Padmasiri, who works as a clerk at a private firm.

Prominent Rajapaksas have resigned — former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa, who was finance minister. Protesters demanding that President Rajapaksa also step down have camped outside his office in Colombo for more than two months.

The president's decision to resign came amid the biggest day of demonstrations in the country.

Merely resigning, Padmasiri said, isn’t enough. “They can’t get away easily,’’ he said. “They must be held responsible for this crisis.’’

___

Wiseman reported from Washington.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis: Daily heartbreak of life in a country gone bankrupt

In Sri Lanka right now, before you've woken up, you're losing. Power cuts that run late into the sweltering nights steal hours of sleep as the fans cease; whole families waking up sapped from the months-long trial of shuffling their lives around daily blackouts after the country went bankrupt and essentially ran out of fuel.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BBC

Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa to resign after palace stormed

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has announced he will step down after protesters stormed his official residence and set the prime minister's house on fire. Neither the PM nor the president were in the buildings at the time. Hundreds of thousands descended on the capital Colombo, calling for Mr Rajapaksa...
WORLD
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Suharto
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Basil Rajapaksa
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Double blitzing of Putin's troops as tank column is devastated by Ukrainian artillery and separatist battalion 'is destroyed by Russian friendly fire'

A column of Russian tanks has been destroyed in an artillery strike by Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region, with part of the strike caught on video. Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade said a dozen tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed or damaged in the strike, which took place last week in Luhansk province.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#Rajapaksa Family#Humanitarian Crisis#Government Of Sri Lanka#Parliament#South Asian
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Reuters

How Sri Lankan protests unfolded

July 9 (Reuters) - A deep financial crisis has left Sri Lanka struggling to pay for imports of food, medicine and fuel and brought thousands of protesters on to the streets. On Saturday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told the speaker of parliament he would step down next week. read more.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Thailand
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sri Lanka
AFP

Sri Lanka president hits airport standoff in escape attempt

Sri Lanka's embattled president was stuck in his own country Tuesday in a humiliating standoff with airport immigration staff blocking his exit to safety abroad, official sources said Tuesday. Rajapaksa's youngest brother Basil, who resigned in April as finance minister, missed his own Emirates flight to Dubai early Tuesday after a similar standoff with airport staff.
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Explainer-How Sri Lanka Spiralled Into Crisis

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economic crisis looks to have finally toppled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa has not commented directly but he plans to step down on July 13, the country's parliamentary speaker said on Saturday, bowing to intense pressure after a violent day of protests in which demonstrators stormed the president's official residence and set fire to the prime minister's home in Colombo.
INDIA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy