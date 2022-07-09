ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Flags to be flown at half-staff after former Japan Prime Minister’s assassination

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00H9lR_0ga6qRJ900

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( WXIN ) — President Joe Biden is directing flags to be flown at half-staff following the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Abe Shinzo .

On Friday, President Joe Biden ordered that the flags at the White House, federal buildings and military posts be flown at half-staff “As a mark of respect for the memory of Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan.”

Elon Musk tells Twitter he’s ending $44B bid to buy it

The White House issued the proclamation hours after news broke of the former Prime Minister being assassinated on the street in western Japan while delivering a campaign speech.

In the proclamation, President Biden said Shinzo was a proud servant of the Japanese people and a faithful friend to the United States.

He worked with American presidents of both parties to deepen the Alliance between our nations and advance a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Even in the moment he was attacked and killed, he was engaged in the work of democracy, to which he dedicated his life.

President Joe Biden’s proclamation on the death of Abe Shinzo

President Biden directed flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its territories and possessions until sunset on July 10.

The president also directed that the flag be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

Why do gasoline prices fall slower than they rise?

This proclamation also extends the proclamation for flags to be flown at half-staff to remember the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting.

The Associated Press reports the 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy. The AP reports that police said he used a gun that was obviously homemade — about 15 inches (40 centimeters) long — and they confiscated similar weapons and his personal computer when they raided his nearby one-room apartment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible Tuesday

(WOWK) — After a great start to the week with lots of blue skies on Monday, the WOWK-TV area is awaiting the arrival of storms Tuesday afternoon that could reach severe limits. See the slide show below to see the likely timing and placement of storms with Predictor:. The...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
WOWK 13 News

Driver arrested for DUI in ambulance crash with patient onboard

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges after allegedly crashing an ambulance transporting a patient while driving under the influence. According to a criminal complaint from the Boyd County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Patrick Jarrell, 38, of Pikeville, Kentucky, told authorities he had swerved his ambulance to avoid hitting a deer and […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Concrete truck crashes over guardrail in Kentucky

PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – One person is seeking medical treatment after a concrete truck crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. According to officials at the scene, the single-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Monday along U.S. 23. Officials say the driver said something mechanical went wrong with the steering, which caused the truck to swerve over the guardrail.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Report: Utility cables cut near fatal Huey crash

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A preliminary crash report by the National Transportation Safety Board suggests that a Huey helicopter may have hit two power cables before crashing into a rock face in Logan County. The report says both cables were “fractured consistent with tensile overload and were displaced toward the main wreckage…” A remaining […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Japanese#American#Alliance
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: One person dead after I-77 vehicle fire

UPDATE (10:47 a.m. on Monday, July 11): Jackson County EMS has confirmed that one person is dead after a vehicle fire that shut down I-77 Southbound. One lane of traffic remains closed. KENNA, WV (WOWK)—Crews are responding to a fully-involved vehicle marker on I-77 South. Jackson County Dispatch confirms that the roadway is closed near […]
KENNA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man indicted on 20 counts for Floyd Co. officer-involved shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday morning, a grand jury indicted the man involved in the Floyd County, Kentucky, shooting that killed three law enforcement officers and one K-9 officer. Lance Storz, 49, was originally supposed to be in district court Monday. However, the grand jury’s indictment means Storz will go directly to circuit […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
White House
WOWK 13 News

Giles Co. authorities searching for armed and dangerous person

UPDATE 12:19 p.m.: After authorities spent the morning searching for an armed person in connection with a shooting at a home just outside of Narrows, Giles County Emergency Services announced there is no longer an active threat to the community. Officials continue to urge residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the […]
GILES COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for Clendenin malicious assault arrested

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for malicious wounding is now in custody. Clendenin Police say that they arrested 22-year-old Christopher Burdette, of Spencer on Monday in connection to an incident that happened on July 6. They say that Burdette fled and tried to hide from law enforcement when they arrived at his residence, but he […]
CLENDENIN, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy