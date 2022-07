Click here to read the full article. Nearly three decades after her breakout role in the film “Heavenly Creatures,” and a whole breadth of TV jobs from “Two and a Half Men” to “Mrs. America,” Melanie Lynskey has finally nabbed her first Emmy nomination. And all it took was a traumatic plane crash, an unplanned pregnancy, over a year in the wilderness, and years later, a sprinkle of murder and mystery. The star of Showtime’s freshman hit “Yellowjackets,” nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, hopped on the phone with IndieWire to talk about what set the role of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO