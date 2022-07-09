Trash cans and dog parks: How would you improve Taunton's parks?

This week's Sunday Read is all about parks and rec.

No, not the show!

Our parks and recreational spaces right here in Taunton.

What plans does the city have for all its open space, parks and natural lands?

The most likely initiatives are detailed in the draft version of its new Open Space and Recreation Plan.

Gazette Reporter Daniel Schemer takes a look at what Taunton residents said they were most concerned about, the changes and improvements they'd like to see, and what kinds of plans are in the works to make it happen.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Right now, $1 will get you a 6-month digital subscription.

Check out all these stories and more at TauntonGazette.com. As always, we thank you for reading!