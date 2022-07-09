ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Trash cans and dog parks: How would you improve Taunton's parks?

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dIqU_0ga6lh5a00

This week's Sunday Read is all about parks and rec.

No, not the show!

Our parks and recreational spaces right here in Taunton.

What plans does the city have for all its open space, parks and natural lands?

The most likely initiatives are detailed in the draft version of its new Open Space and Recreation Plan.

Gazette Reporter Daniel Schemer takes a look at what Taunton residents said they were most concerned about, the changes and improvements they'd like to see, and what kinds of plans are in the works to make it happen.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Right now, $1 will get you a 6-month digital subscription.

Check out all these stories and more at TauntonGazette.com. As always, we thank you for reading!

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Demolition begins for River Street building in Woonsocket

(WJAR) — Demolition began on Monday in Woonsocket for the old River Street building. Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced on June 22 the asbestos and pest abatements were completed at the former Dorado property, allowing demolition to begin. "The demolition of 719 River Street means a lot to my...
WOONSOCKET, RI
1420 WBSM

No Injuries in Dighton House Fire

DIGHTON — A fire in Dighton over the weekend was put out in around fifteen minutes, with no injuries reported — despite the heat of the blaze blowing out several windows in the house. Dighton Fire Chief Christopher Maguy said fire crews were called out to a Smith...
DIGHTON, MA
nbcboston.com

RAW VIDEO: Massive Fire Decimates Multi-Million Dollar Hingham Property

A massive fire destroyed a multi-million dollar home in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Mann Street. Video from nearby showed heavy flames and smoke that could be seen for miles around. According to Zillow, the home was sold on June 10...
HINGHAM, MA
Uprise RI

When her East Side homeless encampment was bulldozed, Molly lost everything

Just off the bike path behind the Salvation Army on Pitman Street on the East Side of Providence there was a homeless encampment not far from the water, near the train tracks. The site is also not too far from a nearby elder care facility. There, until recently and mostly hidden behind trees and brush, was a small community of unhoused people living in tents. The police visited the site and in conversation with those living there, told them that they were not going to be evicted anytime soon and that they were safe to stay there.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
Taunton, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
ABC6.com

Tiverton Town Council expected to discuss police matters

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Tiverton Town Council is expected to discuss two police related matters during its Monday meeting. The Council will touch on the possibility of a partnership between the Tiverton Police Department and Newport County Mental Health. Also on the agenda is a discussion on approving...
TIVERTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Rec#Trash Cans#Urban Construction#Tauntongazette Com
frmedia.org

July Events at Heritage State Park

Here are the events for the month of July at Heritage State Park. Thursday, July 14 – TRIBUTE CONCERT WITH ROBERT BLACK AND SPECIAL GUESTS JOHNNY CASH, CREEDENCE AND ELVIS PRESLEY! 6:00 pm—8:00 pm The Fall River Public Library presents the an ALLSTAR TRIBUTE CONCERT with music legends. Free and outdoors in the Meadow. Bring your chairs, sun screen and insect repellent and sit back and enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime concert of tributes to the titans of the music industry. There will be food trucks. Fun for all ages. Open to the public. No bags, backpacks or coolers, please! For more information contact www.fallriverlibrary.org.
FALL RIVER, MA
universalhub.com

Losing homophobic losers with spray paint lose in Hyde Park and now the cops are after them

Somebody with a can of black spray paint tried to scare off the people building and supporting what will be New England's first LGBTQ-friendly senior-citizen apartment complex overnight, by spraying homophobic and threatening messages on signs outside the former Rogers Middle School but all they did was fire those people up who vowed to work even faster to open its doors to its first residents.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
capecod.com

Coast Guard, Dennis and Yarmouth launch search after report of boat taking on water in Nantucket Sound

DENNIS – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter along with a Dennis fire boat and a Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources boat were scouring an area roughly 3 miles off Dennis in Nantucket Sound Sunday evening. The search was prompted by a report of a vessel taking on water. Flightaware confirms the Coast Guard helo took off from Air Station Cape Cod and was conducting a grid search of the area. Further details were not immediately available.
DENNIS, MA
FUN 107

Surprising True Story of Providence Zoo’s Amazing Sentinel Dog

Think the Sentinel dog statue at Roger Williams Park Zoo is just a photo op spot? Think again. Though tens of thousands of zoo guests have enjoyed Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo over the years and have likely snapped a photo or two with the park's beloved dog statue, how many people truly know his tale - or even his name?
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

GEORGE WHILEY CENTER PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND

While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Tractor-trailer roll over expected to disrupt traffic on Route 95 into the evening

An accident that occurred this morning is expected to cause traffic delays into the afternoon and evening. According to Rhode Island State Police, at just before 10:00 a.m., members of the Rhode Island State Police Wickford Barracks, the State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit, the Department of Environmental Management, and the Warwick Fire Department responded to a tractor-trailer rollover crash on the ramp from the Airport Connector to Route 95 South in the City of Warwick.
WARWICK, RI
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

1K+
Followers
774
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy