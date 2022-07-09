ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anderson .Paak Opens Mexican Restaurant In Los Angeles

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the midst of his musical success alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak has blossomed into a successful restaurant owner. Just last year, he opened his first restaurant, Taisho Japanese Restaurant & Bar, with his business partner, Christian Corben. This summer, it appears that Corben and Anderson .Paak have teamed up yet...

defpen.com

