Bruce Springsteen is now a whole lot richer than he was the last time that he headed out on tour. Back in December, Springsteen sold his masters and his publishing to Sony in a deal that was reportedly worth $500 million. But Springsteen wasn’t exactly hurting for money before, and it’s not a surprise that Springsteen is still planning an ambitious new arena tour with his E Street Band even after making that deal. Back in May, Springsteen announced a European tour with the E Street Band. Today, he’s announced that he and his band will also cross North America in a 2023 tour that’ll start in February and last for two months.

MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO