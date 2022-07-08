ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Something to Smile About: The Harlem Globetrotters head to Wild Adventures in Valdosta (FCL July 8, 2022)

Watch them show off their basketball wizardry, incredible ball handling...

valdostatoday.com

LHS season ticket renewal deadline looms

The wait for LHS football is almost over and that means season tickets must be renewed by July 13th. “The Lowndes Athletic Department reminds all Viking season ticket holders that Wednesday, July 13, 2022 is the deadline to renew your season tickets at Martin Stadium for the 2022 Viking football season. The ticket office is currently closed but will reopen on Monday July 11 at 9:00 am. Season ticket holders can reclaim their seats from 9:00 am till 4:30 pm on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 1-yr-old Lucas Horne found

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has activated an AMBER ALERT, Georgia’s LEVI”S CALL, at the request of Coffee County Sheriffs Office. It has been reported that Lucas Elliot Horne, a 1-year-old biracial male child was abducted on July 11th at 1:30 a.m., by Joseph Michael Horne.
DOUGLAS, GA
southgatv.com

Colquitt schools’ telehealth for students

MOULTRIE, GA – This coming school year, it will be easier for families to receive medical attention for a sick child at school. Every elementary school plus GEAR will have access to telehealth treatment for students in partnership with Colquitt Regional Medical Center physicians. School nurses have always provided on-site care for minor health needs of students and assisted with the daily management of existing medical conditions. The Packer Health Clinic program will add another layer of service that will benefit both the student and guardian.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

UPDATE: Missing Valdosta man found

According to the Valdosta Police Department, Smith was found safe. The Valdosta Police Department needs the community's help locating a missing man. 70-year-old Jackie Smith was last seen mid-June in the 1700 Block of North Ashley Street. Smith is an African American male. He stands at 5'11" and weighs 200 pounds.
VALDOSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Amber Alert: Deputies find abducted 1-year-old Georgia boy

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have canceled an early morning Amber Alert for an abducted 1-year-old boy out of Coffee County. After a short search, investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they have located 1-year-old Lucas Elliot Horne. The GBI believed the toddler was with Joseph Michael Horne,...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Two dead in Lanier domestic dispute

RAY CITY, GA – On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI Douglas Office to investigate two deaths in Ray City, Lanier County, GA. Preliminary information indicates that Lanier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to domestic dispute 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. While approaching the camper, Lisa Revello, age 54, opened the door and someone inside the camper shot her. As the deputies took cover, another gunshot was heard coming from inside the camper. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to assist, entered the camper, and found Mark Joiner, age 54, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Revello and Joiner were in a relationship, living in the camper. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon will conduct autopsies on Revello and Joiner.
RAY CITY, GA
WALB 10

GBI investigating Colquitt Co. death after body found

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Investigators hope incoming test results help them determine whose body was found in Moultrie earlier this month and how the person died. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it was called in to investigate after 11 a.m. on July 1. A body was found on...
MOULTRIE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Homicide suspect arrested over weekend

Xavier White, age 32, was arrested on July 9, 2022, in connection with the death of Napoleon Ponder, age 51. He was taken into custody without incident after a Valdosta woman called 911 in regards to an unknown man being on her property. From the Valdosta Police Department:. On June...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Two dead in Ray City shooting Thursday

An investigation is underway after two people were killed Thursday evening. The Lanier County Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page that deputies and agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into an incident that left two people dead near Courtney Way in Ray City. The GBI says...
RAY CITY, GA
greenepublishing.com

Four minors arrested after shootout, high-speed chase

According to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report, on Tuesday, June 28, Jerome Watson was traveling towards Jennings on County Road 141, near the intersection of Northwest 60th Drive, when he was stopped by four subjects standing in the roadway, blocking his way of travel. At this time, two suspects approached the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle, a green Infinity SUV, while two remained in front. The two suspects approaching Watson's vehicle each pulled out black handguns. They proceeded to point them at Watson's head, while the suspect on the passenger's side entered the SUV. The remaining suspects then entered the vehicle's backseat and demanded Watson drive down Northwest 60th Drive, a secluded dead-end road. Watson pleaded with the suspects to take the SUV and let him go, but the suspects refused. One of the suspects in the backseat proceeded to beat Watson with the butt of a handgun, telling him: "Don't turn a robbery into a homicide." Once down Northwest 60th Drive, Watson was instructed to exit the vehicle, at which time one of the suspects exited the rear of the vehicle, got into the driver's seat, and fled the scene with Watson's SUV.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
douglasnow.com

15-year-old charged after attempting to stab father

A 14-year-old female was recently charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly got upset with her father and attempted to stab him with four kitchen knives. According to a Douglas Police Department incident report, on July 3 around 8:48 p.m., an officer responded to a residence on Pinecrest Drive after receiving a call regarding a domestic altercation. When the officer arrived, he spoke with the 33-year-old father who said that his 14-year-old daughter "became angry" after he took her phone, and began cussing at him.
DOUGLAS, GA
wfxl.com

Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighter recognized for heroic actions

One Lowndes County Fire Rescue firefighter is being recognized for his heroic actions. Lowndes County Fire Rescue Firefighter, Jacob Whiting was recognized on Monday at the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Work Session, Commissioners and County leadership honored Whiting for "his skillful performance under dire circumstances and exemplary service during a time of need," says the Lowndes County Fire Rescue.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
mainstreetdailynews.com

2 bodies discovered in Suwannee County

A man and a woman were found shot and killed near Live Oak on Saturday morning. According to a Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) release on social media, deputies received a 911 call regarding a death at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 40th Path and 167th Road. Once...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL

